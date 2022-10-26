Cribl Honored by Bank of America at 2022 Tech Innovation Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the leader in enabling open observability, was honored today by Bank of America at its 2022 Tech Innovation Summit. The honor is a testament to Cribl's focus on innovation and delivering value to customers by providing choice and control over their data.

Cribl helps customers unlock the value of their data with innovative and customizable controls to route security and machine data to the right place, in the right format, at the right time. (PRNewsfoto/Cribl) (PRNewswire)

With Cribl, Bank of America has an observability tool that supports its digital transformation goals, promotes customer centricity, and prioritizes cybersecurity. Throughout the partnership, Bank of America has used Cribl to route data to the most cost-effective destination, use summary metrics for faster insights, redact PII in real time, and streamline data-related investigations.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Bank of America, an organization that is not only a leader in financial services, but a proven tech disruptor," from Clint Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder at Cribl. "Bank of America is utilizing Cribl to make it easy and affordable to onboard new data sources, centralize management of their data pipeline, and deliver greater control to use their data when and how they need it. We look forward to growing our partnership with Bank of America as the company continues to introduce more digital services for its customers and lead the banking industry into the modern era."

Cribl's suite of products focuses on the fast-growing field of observability, providing IT and security teams unprecedented visibility into increasingly complex infrastructure and cybersecurity environments. Cribl Stream, the company's flagship product, is a vendor-agnostic observability pipeline that gives customers the flexibility to collect, reduce, enrich, normalize, and route data from any source to any destination within their existing data infrastructure.

To learn more about how Cribl delivers value to enterprises in the financial services industry, visit cribl.io/financial-services .

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2017, Cribl is a remote-first company with an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn , Twitter , or Slack community .

