A1 Garage Door Service Welcomes Home Service Industry Professionals to Vertical Track 2022 Conference

More than 400 home service business leaders from across the U.S. attended 3-day expert-driven event

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service , a national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, hosted more than 400 home service industry professionals at the Vertical Track 2022 conference at Gila River Wild Horse Pass Resort in Phoenix. Vertical Track 2022 focused on helping home service businesses such as garage door repair, roofing, HVAC, plumbing, electrical and flooring learn to scale their businesses with proven strategies from leading business experts.

A1 Garage Door Service Vertical Track (PRNewswire)

Vertical Track 2022 hosted by A1 Garage Door Service is the leading conference to help build better, scalable companies.

"For the second year in a row, we were able to bring together home service business leaders from across the United States to learn, collaborate and share best practices," said Tommy Mello, owner and operator of A1 Garage Door Service. "To share knowledge and proven strategies to not only help home service business leaders grow their businesses and develop employees but also make meaningful connections is invaluable."

Featured keynote speakers included: Ken Goodrich , president and CEO at Goettl Air Conditioning; Joe Polish , founder at Genius Network; Keith Mercurio , sr. director of executive success at ServiceTitan and founder/CEO at Ethical Influence Global; Lance Backmann , founder and president at 1SEO Digital Agency; Michael Bernoff , founder at Human Communications Institute; Ellen Rohr , president at Zoom Drain; Jerry Isenhour , CEO at CVC Success Group; Chad Peterman , president and CEO at Peterman Brothers Heating, Cooling & Plumbing; Al Levi , consultant and CEO at The 7-Power Contractor and Brandon Vaughn , founder and chief strategist at CONQUER.

"I got more out of this conference than I have from 95% of the ones that I have attended that were industry-specific," said Derek Madden, VP of operations at Go Green Lawn and Pest Control. "At the end of the day, home service is home service, and you are going to have some of the same processes and procedures. To be able to learn and share best practices from leaders across a variety of different home service industries who want to elevate one another, speaks volumes to the power and results of the Vertical Track conference."

Additional speakers included: Tyson Freeman , head of contractor advisory services at ServiceTitan; Tom Howard , VP of customer experience at ServiceTitan; Zac Garside , CEO at Power Selling Pros; TJ Hartnett , business coach at Flywheel Coaching Group; Jim Klauck , president at Check A Pro; Alisa Imperial , corporate training director at A1 Garage Door Service and Travis Rackley , sales training manager at A1 Garage Door Service

Vertical Track is the home service industry's leading conference to help build better, scalable companies and was hosted by Tommy Mello , owner and operator of A1 Garage Door Service and author of the Home Service Millionaire.

To learn more about Vertical Track visit www.verticaltrack.com .

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 Garage Door Service, founded in 2007, is an established leader in the garage door service and sales industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, A1 Garage employs more than 500 team members in 30 markets and 16 states from coast-to-coast. Company revenue is projected to exceed $100 million in 2022. For more information, please visit www.a1garage.com or follow A1 on Facebook or Linkedin .

Media Contact

Rachel Brockway

snapinteract@gmail.com

602-561-1707

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE A1 Garage Door Service