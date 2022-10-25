Veteran Hospitality Leader Joins Lodging Dynamics as Vice President of Human Resources

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, today announced the appointment of Jo Anna Lebo as Vice President of Human Resources.

Jo Anna Lebo, Lodging Dynamics Vice President of Human Resources (PRNewswire)

Jo Anna comes to Lodging Dynamics with extensive experience in human resource leadership. Her most recent role was as Vice President of Human Resources at Diamond Resorts International. In prior roles, Jo Anna oversaw all human resource functions for 16 subsidiary companies of resorts, restaurants, accounting firms, and call centers, including more than 6,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

"We are excited to welcome Jo Anna to Lodging Dynamics. Her leadership and expertise are an amazing addition to our world-class management team," stated Jamie Caraher, Lodging Dynamic's president and CEO. "Jo Anna's rich background in the complex realm of hospitality management with employees at many locations across multiple states will help us navigate our aggressive growth plans. She is exactly the person we were hoping to find," she concluded.

Jo Anna is a Society of Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) and a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) through the HR Certification Institute. She has extensive knowledge of US employment law, experience working with unions, and leading initiatives to improve corporate culture. "I am thrilled to be joining Lodging Dynamics and look forward to supporting their continued growth," commented Jo Anna.

Jo Anna, with her husband, Bryan, enjoys cooking, gardening, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (PRNewsfoto/Lodging Dynamics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group