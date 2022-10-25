Stand Out For Good, Inc. announces new activewear brand, president

Jonathan Mugler brings over 20 years of fashion retail experience to Stand Out For Good, Inc. and AS Revival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Out For Good, Inc., parent company of popular women's fashion brand Altar'd State, announces the opening of an activewear brand for everyday and welcomes Jonathan Mugler as brand president.

The company's newest brand is devoted to women on the journey of physical, mental and spiritual growth. AS Revival is created for movement of all kinds like a walk on the beach, a trip to the local market, a morning yoga class or a casual day of running errands.

"I am proud and overjoyed to join Stand Out For Good, Inc. and lead this beautiful and inspiring new brand," said Jonathan Mugler. "AS Revival is welcomed by a family of successful brands that are dedicated to making a difference for their guests and communities around the world. I look forward to seeing the brand and company continue to grow."

Jonathan Mugler brings more than 20 years of fashion retail experience driving in-store and digital growth, elevating the customer experience and delivering industry-leading results for a variety of well-known brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic and Victoria's Secret. While at Victoria's Secret, Jonathan served as executive vice president and general merchandise manager of PINK. Jonathan was responsible for ensuring that PINK company culture focused on best-in-class collaboration between merchandising, design, marketing, planning and stores, ultimately leading to outstanding product for the PINK customer. He most recently served as interim president at tween retailer Justice, overseeing all aspects of the business.

"We're delighted to have Jonathan join the team as our new AS Revival brand president. His industry experience, focus and dedication to the guest will help grow a successful new brand and continue our commitment to offering an uplifting and welcoming customer experience," said Aaron Walters, chairman and CEO of Stand Out For Good, Inc. "AS Revival reflects the style our guest loves and provides the activewear shopping experience she deserves."

AS Revival will soon open its first brick-and-mortar locations in Colorado, Tennessee, South Dakota and North Carolina. For more information, visit asrevival.com .

About AS Revival

AS Revival is an activewear brand for everyday devoted to women on the journey of growth—physical, mental, and spiritual—meeting her wherever she is in her journey. AS Revival is committed to offering an uplifting, welcoming and inspiring shopping experience to leave the guest feeling confident, celebrated and inspired. AS Revival is created for movement of all kinds like a walk on the beach, a trip to the local market, a morning yoga class or a casual day of running errands. To learn more, visit asrevival.com .

About Stand Out For Good, Inc.

Stand Out For Good, Inc. is a purpose-based, inspiring lifestyle and fashion family of brands rooted in community and committed to giving back. From welcoming experiences and warm associates to thoughtfully curated products in-store and online, Stand Out For Good, Inc. represents 128 Altar'd State stores, 36 Arula boutiques, eight Vow'd boutiques and five Tullabee boutiques in 39 states. Stand Out For Good is built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world. Locally in communities nationwide and globally too, Stand Out For Good, Inc. has partnered with over 4,000 nonprofits that provide food, clothing, resources, education, and love to children in need. To learn more about the Stand Out For Good, Inc. family of brands, visit their websites at altardstate.com , arula.com , vowdweddings.com , tullabee.com and asrevival.com .

