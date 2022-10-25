Jackery Announces Partnership with National Forest Foundation at Its 10th Anniversary

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its 10-year journey as a renewable innovator that provides best-in-class portable solar generators, Jackery is proud to announce that the company has become an official corporate partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF). In a joint effort to enhance the health of the forest eco-system and restore wildlife habitats across the US, Jackery will work with NFF to plant 10,000 trees, extending its climate-focused mission to empower more people to live low-carbon lifestyles and allow them to enjoy the benefits brought by clean energy.

"For ten years, Jackery is committed to offering green off-grid power sources that provide affordable, versatile and reliable power-generation solutions for outdoor living and emergencies while reducing carbon footprint and environmental impact, which is also in line with the goal of NFF to improve the health of our National Forests and Grasslands. We are honored to collaborate with NFF as a corporate partner to protect our treasured eco-system, working together to push toward sustainability," said Lara Luo of Jackery.

"We are grateful for Jackery's generosity to join our tree-planting program. This partnership and its deep commitment in environmental sustainability allows us to further expand our initiative to restore the resiliency and health of National Forests, protecting the lands and national resources for future generations," said Abby Schembra of National Forest Foundation.

A pioneer of renewable energy technology specializing in versatile portable solar generators, Jackery leverages its 10 years of experience and expertise in solar energy to develop high-performance, safe and affordable portable power generators that reduce people's reliance on fossil fuel.

This year, Jackery unveiled its latest flagship product Solar Generator 1000 Pro at IFA 2022, alongside its newly designed double-sided SolarSaga 80 solar panel capable of bifacial solar light absorption that gives it an unparalleled charging speed. With its weather-proof design and standard-breaking efficiency, Jackery products give campers, van-lifers, and outdoor enthusiasts peace of mind while they go off-grid and provide clean and reliable electricity backup in case of power outages and other emergencies.

Noteworthily, portable solar generators are evolving from niche camping products to daily necessities and emergency backup equipment. As Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, threatening the local power supply, Jackery stepped in to assist the local community with its products, helping more people survive the power outages. Last December, Jackery donated its portable power stations and solar generators to help residents in Mayfield-Graves County rebuild and recover after the catastrophic tornado, offering much-needed assistance to the rescue teams and local families.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans' outdoor experiences. The NFF's programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF is committed to restore fish and wildlife habitat, plant trees in areas affected by fires, insects, and diseases, improve recreational opportunities, and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand recognized by over 150 authorized media and organizations worldwide. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally and has a footprint spanning from the US to Europe, Japan and China.

As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020.

To date, Jackery has received 25 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award.

