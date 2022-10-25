FRC and Summit Ministries Announce Partnership Producing A New Biblical Worldview Study Series, 'Now We Live'

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council (FRC) and Summit Ministries are pleased to announced a partnership launching a new biblical worldview video series, titled "Now We Live," responding to the tumultuous cultural upheavals our nation is currently experiencing. The series features prominent Christian leaders including FRC President Tony Perkins, Summit President Dr. Jeff Myers, actor Kirk Cameron, author Lee Strobel, and Christian music artists John and Korey Cooper among others highlighting why God's Truth is the answer to the tumult caused by a woke and broken society.

A key impetus for the series was data from researcher George Barna that found just nine percent of self-identified Christians have a biblical worldview. FRC and Summit's vision for the series and its insights is to at least double the percentage of self-identified Christians that possess a biblical worldview.

Perkins commented on the partnership:

"As followers of Jesus we've been given a mission to take God's truth to a world that is looking for answers and for purpose. The answers are found in the word of God, but in this increasingly dark and confused culture, that word is being rejected. FRC and Summit Ministries have launched this joint project to equip Christians to develop a sound biblical worldview. We look forward with eagerness for how God will use this worldview series for His Glory."

Summit Ministries' Dr. Myers also remarked:

"Everywhere we look we sense hopelessness and despair that Wall Street and Washington D.C. can't fix. But history shows that the tough times are the best times for leading people to the hope found in Jesus Christ. Now is the time to get off the sidelines and onto the frontlines to help people discover a biblical worldview. The biblical worldview numbers are even less in the culture. This series sparks discussion about how to live a better story, one based on the truth and dignity found in the Gospel."

To watch the video series, please visit: frc.org/worldview

View original content:

SOURCE Family Research Council