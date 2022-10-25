Fingerpaint Group Makes Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies List for the Third Consecutive Year

The honor comes as Fingerpaint Group continues to add best-in-class healthcare solutions to its portfolio.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group was named to Adweek's 2022 Fastest Growing Agencies List, which recognizes agencies that have achieved significant growth over the past three years. The company was also named to the list in 2020 and 2021.

A leading healthcare solutions company, Fingerpaint Group partners with global pharmaceutical companies to develop and execute integrated marketing strategies, then measure and optimize those omnichannel efforts in every market. Its people-first culture attracts and retains the best and the brightest talent in the industry.

"Fingerpaint Group is honored to be named to Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies List for the third year in a row," said Bill McEllen, Global President of Fingerpaint Group. "We attribute this success to building enduring partnerships with our clients, as well as our consistent innovation in support of them and keeping their needs at the forefront of our road map for the future."

The Adweek distinction comes on the heels of Fingerpaint Group being named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list for the 10th consecutive year; the launch of Elevalt, its optimized true omnichannel solution; the introduction of Fingerpaint Multicultural; and the acquisition of Parsons Medical Communications.

About Fingerpaint Group

Results Measured in Humanity™.

We are an integrated collection of healthcare companies. Our creative solutions are fueled by the deep human and scientific insights that drive change. Informed by data and driven by innate curiosity and creativity, Fingerpaint Group solves the business and human challenges that hinder positive health experiences. We believe everything we do can help paint a healthy future.

Fingerpaint Group is composed of marketing services including Fingerpaint, Fingerpaint Multicultural, and Engage; and specialty services including 1798, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, MedThink SciCom, and Parsons Medical Communications. Collectively, its companies have been named Agency of the Year 5 times; honored by the Lisbon International Health Festival, DTC National, D&AD, the Clio Awards, and the Webby, Telly, and Global Awards; acknowledged as a DE&I Champion; named Best Places to Work twice by Ad Age; and included on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 consecutive years. Visit Fingerpaint Group at www.fingerpaint.com.

