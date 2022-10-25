Buyers Seeking Supplier Diversity, Wellness & Innovation for Store Shelves, Says New RangeMe Report

RangeMe's Retail Roundup: Q3 2022 report highlights emerging trends among U.S. and international buyers on the platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplier diversity, wellness and product discovery were all top-of-mind among buyers in Q3 as retailers seek new ways to entice consumers in the face of inflationary pressures, according to research uncovered in RangeMe's Retail Roundup: Q3 2022 report, which highlights trends among the activity of U.S. and international buyers on the platform.

"RangeMe's Retail Roundup provides a snapshot of where buyers are heading with their category planning," said Nicky Jackson, Founder & CEO of RangeMe. "With increasing prices and supply challenges worldwide, it's clear that there is major interest in finding new and innovative products, particularly from diverse-owned and sustainability-focused brands."

Diversity & wellness remain strong trends

Finding diverse-owned brands remains a key point of interest among buyers, with certifications such as Certified Ethnic Minority Owned and Certified Women Business Enterprise among the top searched certifications. Additionally, Certified Organic continues to rank among the top searches.

Buyers seek new product innovation

Visits to RangeMe Collections show buyers are hungry for product innovation, with the "Trending on RangeMe" and "Startup Brands" Collections garnering the most visits. RangeMe's Collections are curated selections of brands and products that meet set criteria typically based on trends, certifications, categories or buyer engagement. The Trending on RangeMe Collection includes brands and products that are getting the most engagement from buyers, and the Startup Brands Collection consists of the newest brands and products in the consumer packaged goods market.

Self-care keywords seeing growth

Last quarter, the keyword, "fragrance" was trending among health and beauty care buyers around the globe, along with "deodorant," "bath salts," "shower steamers," and "candles," a nod to the self-care trend among consumers that accelerated during the pandemic and continues strong today.

Click here to download the report .

