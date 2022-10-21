NIH's All of Us Research Program Continues Nationwide Journey Tour Enrolling Diverse Participants for Historic Biomedical Database in Nevada (10/22-11/18)

The Journey will make stops in Carson City, Reno, and Las Vegas, NV, from October 22 to November 18. Please see the locations and timing below.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The All of Us Research Program's Journey mobile exhibit is traveling across the country to engage communities that have been historically underrepresented in medical research. All of Us is inviting one million or more people to help build one of the most diverse health databases of its kind and advance precision medicine.

Since the program launched in 2018, the mobile exhibit has visited more than 100 cities in over 40 states. In Nevada, the Journey will be available to educate and register new participants for the program. Participants will be able to take health surveys and provide biosamples, such as a blood sample, as part of joining the program. With more enrollment and representation from area residents, researchers can help better address health issues that are prevalent in the community.

LOCATIONS:

Reno, NV

FIRST STOP: Neil Road Recreation Center (3925 Neil Rd, Reno, NV 89502) on Saturday, 10/22, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m PT

SECOND STOP: Truckee Community College (7000 Dandini Blvd, Reno, NV 89512) on Thursday, 10/27, and Tuesday, 11/1, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

THIRD STOP: University of Nevada Reno (1664 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89557) from Wednesday, 11/2, to Friday, 11/4, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Carson City, NV

Nevada Health Center (3325 Research Way, Carson City, NV 89706) on Tuesday, 10/25, and Wednesday, 10/26, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT

Las Vegas, NV

FIRST STOP: Consulate of Mexico (823 S 6th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101) from Monday, 11/7 to Thursday, 11/10, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m PT

SECOND STOP: Pearson Community Center (1625 W Carey Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89032) on Wednesday, 11/16, and Thursday, 11/17, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

THIRD STOP: City of Las Vegas Municipal Impact Summit ( Las Vegas City Hall, 495 South Main Street Las Vegas, NV 89101) on Friday, 11/18, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

EVENT DETAILS:

All of Us tour managers will be available for interviews at the event or before the event via Zoom or phone.

Journalists are welcome to shoot B-roll and take photos at the event.

The mobile exhibit features hands-on activities to learn more about the program, including a digital gaming hub, an augmented reality experience, and more.

COVID-19 safety guidelines:

ABOUT ALL OF US:

More than 320,000 people nationwide have enrolled and completed the initial steps to participate in the research program, and over 80% of these participants belong to communities that have been historically underrepresented in biomedical research, including 50% from racial and ethnic minority groups. Researchers will use the data that participants contribute to learn how biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health. This may one day help them find more tailored ways to treat and prevent disease.

For more information, visit allofus.nih.gov . | To sign up, visit joinallofus.org .

