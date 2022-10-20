nShift: Singles Day set to be biggest retail event of 2022

It's not too early to learn lessons and start preparing for next year, says nShift

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Singles Day' may not have the high profile of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But it looks set to become the biggest online shopping day of the year. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, is calling on retailers to be ready by providing a competitive customer experience.

Singles Day began in 1993 and celebrates people who are not in a romantic relationship. It takes place on 11 November, or 11/11; the day when a series of single digits stand together. Despite being rarely talked about outside of China and Southeast Asia, it is the world's biggest shopping event, with sales exceeding $139 billion. Over the past 12 years, sales on Singles Day have grown by over 1000%.1 The day triggers a flurry of traffic to online retailers and web shops around the world and businesses everywhere need to be ready.

With billions of parcels expected to travel to and across China in the run up to 11 November, shoppers will be anxious to be kept up to date on the status of their order. Four out of five (78%) online shoppers say they will change brands if they don't receive regular updates on the status of their delivery.2

Sean Sherwin-Smith Product Director, Post-Purchase at nShift said: "This busy time of year includes Singles Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Many retailers have realized that they need to strengthen their post-purchase customer experience to stay competitive. It's not too early for businesses to start thinking about how they improve their experience and their performance for this time next year."

nShift Track will be available from early 2023. It is a one-stop-shop solution that will empower retailers and e-commerce companies to communicate better with their customers.

It will:

Enable consumers to track their orders and receive regular updates immersed in the retailer's brand

Create sales growth in new channels, where the customer is most engaged with the brand and products

Provide regular updates throughout the delivery, from order confirmation to refund

Cut "where is my order" (WISMO) support calls by up to 60%

Build customer loyalty through constant relevant communication and allow retailers to expand the brand journey well beyond just the simple buy, receive, repeat cycle.

Sean Sherwin-Smith continues: "If the shopper has a great experience, they will come back for more. Retailers must recognize that the post-purchase customer experience doesn't end when the consumer hits the "buy" button.

"Providing regular and relevant branded communications on the status of the order helps build loyalty between the customer and retailer. It not only cuts down on support calls and creates brilliant opportunities to re-market to consumers, it also allows the retailer to elevate their values, creating much greater sentiment at the time when customers are most engaged with the brand."

nShift is offering a series of early-bird discounts to people that sign up for nShift Track before Cyber Monday on 28 November. For more information, visit the nShift website

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE nShift