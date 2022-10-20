InventHelp Inventor Develops New Travel Bag for Pillows (MHO-189)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to travel with pillows from home," said an inventor, from Le Mars, Iowa, "so I invented the FUN BAGS. My protective design prevents pillows from falling onto the ground and it eliminates the need to take up space in a suitcase."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to transport home pillows while traveling. In doing so, it ensures that the stored pillows are safe and protected. As a result, it could enhance comfort and sleep quality while traveling. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be used to transport and store standard, king or orthopedic pillows as well as other items.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp