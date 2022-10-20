Built Robotics Announces Expansion of Its Autonomous Construction Equipment into Europe at bauma 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built Robotics, the inventor of the robotic Exosystem™ and leader in construction autonomy, is announcing its expansion into the European market. To promote the news, Built will be presenting its Exosystem, and will be running a real-time, live video demonstration of robotic operation at bauma, the world's largest trade fair in the construction industry.

"Demand for the Exosystem has been tremendous in the critical European market," said Gaurav Kikani, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Built Robotics. "By putting our autonomous solutions into the hands of contractors and skilled workers throughout Europe, Built continues to make jobsites smarter, safer, and more productive across the globe."

Built's Exosystem transforms excavators into fully autonomous robots. The Exosystem can be installed within hours on a variety of machines from most major manufacturers, while still maintaining complete manual control. Current solutions include fully autonomous excavators used to dig trench in energy and infrastructure projects.

Visitors to Built's booth FN.914/5 at bauma can experience a real-time, live video feed demonstrating autonomous heavy equipment operating from thousands of kilometers away in the United States and Australia. The demonstration allows visitors to see how Built's Exosystem is installed on excavators to turn them into fully autonomous trenching robots. Visitors can remote control the robot through a laptop within the booth. The demonstration will run from Monday through Friday.

Built will be showcasing a full-size Exosystem that allows visitors a 360-degree view of the hardware that is installed on the equipment. This is the first time an Exosystem has been brought to Europe, and Built staff will be on-hand to speak with visitors on how to start using the technology on their jobsites.

In recognition of Built's focus on the future of construction, Built has been nominated for the 2022 bauma Innovation Award in the mechanical engineering category. This recognition marks a significant milestone and acknowledgement of the importance of autonomy to usher in a new era in construction productivity. Winners of the award will be announced before the start of the trade fair.

On October 25, at 12:10pm, Built will deliver a technology talk on autonomy in construction at the bauma Forum. The talk will focus on the deployment, ROI, and future of autonomy in the construction space and give attendees real-world, first-hand information from existing commercial projects. More details of the event can be found within the show schedule .

Attendees at bauma can visit Built Robotics October 24–30, 2022, in the Open-Air Area North at Booth FN.914/5 .

About Built Robotics

Built Robotics' mission is to build the robots that build the world. As the inventor of the world's first autonomy solution for excavators, the Exosystem™, Built transforms excavators into fully autonomous trenching robots. Exosystems are deployed today across the $1 trillion earthmoving industry, building critical infrastructure in energy, telecom, and more.

