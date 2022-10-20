Aritzia to Host Investor Day on October 27, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) will host an Investor Day on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Vancouver. At the event, CEO Jennifer Wong and other members of Aritzia's senior leadership team will provide an overview of the Company's strategic growth plan, key initiatives and long-term financial outlook.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Aritzia's Investor Relations website at investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET and lasting for approximately three hours. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials, and timeless style that endures and inspires — all with the wellbeing of our People and Planet in mind. We call this Everyday Luxury.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we create and curate products that are both beautiful and beautifully made, cultivate aspirational environments, offer engaging service that delights, and connect through captivating communications. We pride ourselves on providing immersive and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To Elevate Your World.™

