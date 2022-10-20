1792© Whiskey Announces Studio 1792, an Untypical Evening of Bourbon, Music and Conversation hosted by Hip-Hop Historian and founder of Video Music Box Ralph McDaniels

1792© Whiskey Announces Studio 1792, an Untypical Evening of Bourbon, Music and Conversation hosted by Hip-Hop Historian and founder of Video Music Box Ralph McDaniels

Fans are invited to tune-in at home as "Uncle Ralph" brings his celebrated interview style to the Studio 1792 stage while sitting down with industry icons Ice-T and Wyclef Jean

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1792© Whiskey, the untypical and award-winning whiskey, today announces Studio 1792, a one-night-only experience that will gather hip-hop legends Ralph McDaniels, Ice-T and Wyclef Jean for an evening of bourbon, cocktails, music and intimate discussion. The livestreamed event will take place from 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. EST digitally via https://style.1792bourbon.com/studio1792 and will offer fans unique access to exclusive conversations with some of hip-hop's greatest talent about the untypical paths that have led each to where they are now.

1792© Whiskey is the untypical and award-winning whiskey. (PRNewswire)

Much like the talent who will grace the stage at Studio 1792, 1792 Whiskey is committed to elevating its category to exceptional new heights and isn't afraid to do things differently on that quest.

"In a world of traditional, rustic bourbon brands, 1792 proudly stands out as a modern and cosmopolitan offering," said vice president of global marketing at Sazerac, Sara Saunders. "From packaging to creative campaign and everything in between, 1792 is sophisticated, distinct and completely unexpected in American whiskey. That's at the heart of what we're celebrating with Studio 1792: those who are unafraid to do things a little differently, a little untypically... and the experiences that follow when you are open to those possibilities."

Ralph McDaniels elaborated on Studio 1792: "Studio 1792 is a celebration of the road less traveled. Neither of our guests, or myself for that matter, found success overnight; getting to where they are today required resilience and confidence that in betting on themselves and the unknown, they could chart something new – better even. To me that's the soul of what it means to be untypical, and why I'm excited to bring this experience to life with 1792 Whiskey."

Also featured at the event will be live performances by Sugartone Brass Band and an after-party DJ set with @DJScratch.

Tune in to the livestream beginning at 9 p.m. EST on October 26th, 2022 by visiting https://style.1792bourbon.com/studio1792. Those joining at home are encouraged to mix one of the specialty cocktails created for the event by drinks master Shannon Mustipher. Recipes include unexpected twists on classic non-bourbon libations such as the Lei'd Back, a take on the classic tiki cocktails Mustipher is renowned for.

LEI'D BACK by Shannon Mustipher

1 ½ oz 1792 Small Batch

½ oz pineapple juice

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz lime juice

¼ oz demerara syrup

¼ oz grenadine

2 dashes tiki bitters

Instructions: Combine all in a mixing tin, add ice. Hard shake and fine strain into a chilled rocks glass. Garnish with a dehydrated pineapple or an edible orchid.

The 1792 portfolio of whiskeys is comprised of Small Batch, Single Barrel, Bottled in Bond, Full Proof, Aged Twelve Years and Sweet Wheat. A sophisticated and complex lineup, each 1792 expression offers a rich flavor profile achieved through flawless distillation, unique recipes, patient maturation, and perfect proofing, and are celebrated by both whiskey novices and connoisseurs worldwide.

For additional news and information, visit 1792Bourbon.com and follow @1792Bourbon on Instagram.

About 1792 Whiskey

1792 Whiskey is produced at Barton 1792 Distillery. This whiskey is named for the year Kentucky became a state and is the recent gold medal winner at the 2022 International Spirits Competition. To learn more visit www.1792bourbon.com.

About Sazerac

Sazerac is one of America's oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada. For more information on Sazerac, visit www.sazerac.com.

Drink responsibly. 1792© Bourbon 46.85% - 62.5% Alc/Vol. ©2022 Sazerac Company, Bardstown, KY

Media Contact:

Victoria Zabel-Wirdak

PR Manager, Sazerac

vzabelwirdak@sazerac.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sazerac