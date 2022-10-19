WURZAK HOTEL GROUP APPOINTS ERIC DAVIES AS PRESIDENT

The vertically integrated hospitality group taps longtime COO as new company President

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurzak Hotel Group ("WHG") announced today that Eric Davies has been promoted to President, effective immediately. Davies succeeds Jake Wurzak as President of Wurzak Hotel Group, the vertically integrated hospitality management company. Jake Wurzak will now serve as Co-CEO along with Chairman and CEO Howard Wurzak.

Davies is a lifelong hotelier and has been a valuable member of the Wurzak Hotel Group team for over twenty years. He has served as Chief Operating Officer for the past seven years. In his new role, Davies will oversee the company's day-to-day operations and overall strategic vision.

In addition, he will play an important role in WHG development and its construction projects while leading the purchasing and procurement division for WHG Supply LLC (an affiliate of the Wurzak Hotel Group). Davies will also focus on the continued growth of the management company including managing brand relationships with the company's hotel partners.

"Eric has played a critical role in the growth of our company over the past two decades," said Howard Wurzak, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wurzak Hotel Group. "His deep experience across our business will enable him to continue to work seamlessly with our operations and development teams, as well as our brand partners. His commitment to the guest experience and food and beverage, while championing new opportunities for our team members, will help guide our brand for many years to come."

A proven leader not only within Wurzak Hotel Group but industrywide, Mr. Davies has served on many boards and committees throughout his thirty years in the hospitality industry. He is or has been a member of various Owners Advisory Councils for both Hilton Worldwide and Marriott International. Locally, he serves on the Executive Board of Directors for the King of Prussia Business Improvement District and the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from LaSalle University.

"Looking back over my career, I am most proud of the best-in-class team we have built at Wurzak Hotel Group, both at the corporate and property level," said Davies. "I am truly honored to support such an amazing group of individuals who exemplify stellar hospitality service as we continue to grow the company. Their leadership will allow WHG to continue to expand as a management company, not only through acquisition and development but also third-party opportunities."

About Wurzak Hotel Group

The Wurzak Hotel Group ("WHG") is an award-winning Philadelphia-based owner, developer, and operator of premium branded, full-service, extended stay, and focused service hotels.

WHG has over 40 years of experience in developing and managing hospitality assets with core expertise in full-service hotels and food and beverage outlets. The team at WHG is led by industry veterans Howard Wurzak and Jake Wurzak. WHG has gained notoriety for its attention to operational details and a concentrated focus on customer service and an outstanding guest experience.

WHG properties include The Dalmar Ft. Lauderdale, Element Fort Lauderdale, Renaissance Fort Lauderdale Marina Hotel, Sheraton Valley Forge, Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue, Homewood Suites Philadelphia City Avenue, Element Valley Forge, Sheraton Reston Hotel, and Home2 Suites Philadelphia. Additional to these properties, the Group includes the DoubleTree Boca Raton and other properties that are currently under construction or in development.

