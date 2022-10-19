Unisys Announces Dates of Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) said today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, November 8 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only Webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. In addition, domestic callers can dial 1-844-695-5518 and international callers can dial 1-412-902-6749 and provide the following conference passcode: Unisys Corporation Call.

A replay of the Webcast will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call. A replay will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers and entering access code 6346473 from two hours after the end of the call until November 22, 2022.

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit unisys.com.

