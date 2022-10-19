Peloton Collaborates with Texas A&M University to Teach Data Management & Analytics to Future Petroleum Engineers

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton and Texas A&M University announced today the collaboration of content for two courses within the universities' Petroleum Engineering curriculum. This initiative is part of Peloton's mission to empower future petroleum engineers and other key players in the industry.

Peloton aims to shape the future generation of petroleum engineers through utilization of industry-leading software.

Starting in Fall 2022, Peloton began providing four hours of educational content about the role of data management and analytics in the petroleum industry for better decision-making. The content has been incorporated into the Intro to Petroleum Engineering (PETE 201) course instructed by Dr. Catherine Sliva. Peloton is also a Capstone Project Sponsor for Interdisciplinary Data Analytics Practicum (STAT 483) instructed by Professor Sutanoy Dasgupta. In this course, a Peloton representative will be available to provide guidance and training for senior-level students.

The course STAT 483 is a required part of the coursework requirements for the Certificate of Data Analytics for the Petroleum Industry, a specialized certification offered to select students within Texas A&M's colleges of engineering, science, geosciences and Mays Business School. This program is coordinated by Dr. Siddharth Misra, associate professor, and Douglas Von Gonten Faculty Fellow in the Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering.

"By sharing this content, we aim to shape the future generation of petroleum engineers, providing an opportunity for students to learn from and gain experience with real-world scenarios through utilization of industry-leading software solutions. We anticipate this is just the beginning of our collaboration, and we are committed to making this university partnership a success, which is why we are working closely with the professors to provide any additional resources or support that they need," said Monty Meloche, President/COO of Peloton."

"We always appreciate when companies like Peloton want to support us in our teaching curriculum," said Dr. Siddharth Misra. "When our students can interact with successful companies who are making a real impact on the industry, the lessons are more memorable and a valuable part of their learning experience."

In addition to supporting new material in the two courses, students are also encouraged to apply for the Peloton Summer Internship Program, which was launched in summer 2015 and has included interns from many different universities between Peloton's offices in Canada and the United States. Internship programs cover an array of areas of expertise, including business administration, platform security, information technology, accounting, and the Peloton Platform Data Management Rotational Program.

For further information about Peloton's software solutions, its involvement at Texas A&M University or its internship program, contact info@peloton.com.

