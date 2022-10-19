Lean Solutions Group Celebrates Ten Years of Business

The nearshore and offshore company has expanded and increased operations around the globe

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. In the last decade, Lean Solutions Group has partnered with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, and expanded service offerings to include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services. While the company began as a nearshore provider to the transportation and logistics industry, it increased its offerings for other sectors including retail, warehousing, and healthcare.

Lean Solutions Group, a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, has opened its seventh satellite office in Manila, Philippines. (PRNewswire)

In the last decade, Lean Solutions Group has partnered with more than 500 U.S.-based companies.

Starting with a handful of employees in 2012, the company is projected to grow its workforce of 8,000 employees to more than 10,000 by the end of this year. The company has not only expanded its services offerings but its locations. Lean Solutions Group recently opened new offices in Guatemala and the Philippines with plans to open additional offices in new countries, including Mexico, heading into 2023.

"Our growth at Lean Solutions Group has been astronomical, and it is the direct result of our employees and our clients," said Robert Cadena, CEO and co-founder of Lean Solutions Group. "Our investment in developing proprietary technology alongside our operational excellence has allowed us to grow and meet our clients' needs. I've made a concerted effort to build a company culture that attracts and retains the best talent, and I cannot thank our employees and clients enough for taking a leap with us ten years ago. We are on track for a record year of growth, and I am excited to see what the next ten years bring."

On the awards side, Lean Solutions Group has been named to Inc. Magazine's "Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for four consecutive years. The company has also received a Best Places to Work seal in Colombia and Robert Cadena was named Best CEO for Women and Diversity.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of 8,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

Press Contact – Lean Solutions Group

Scott Tims

Pierpont Communications

stims@piercom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lean Solutions Group