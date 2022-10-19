Impulses Dance Theatre Arts, Inc. Announces New Film "Dancing Without Steps: The Art of Improvisation with Margaret Beals"

Impulses Dance Theatre Arts, Inc. Announces New Film "Dancing Without Steps: The Art of Improvisation with Margaret Beals"

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impulses Dance Theatre Arts, Inc. today announced the release of "Dancing Without Steps: The Art of Improvisation with Margaret Beals" introduced by National Medal of Art recipient Meredith Monk.

This short documentary represents a life's journey for Margaret Beals, a solo performer since the 1960s best known for her improvisational artistry in dance and theatre. It is under consideration for art, dance, and women-centric film festivals with a premiere in late 2022.

"Dancing Without Steps" ignites a discussion of the power of improvisation to influence dancers and artists in other mediums such as painting, music and poetry through the words and actual footage of Ms. Beals' pioneering works. Ms. Beals, Jackson Pollock, Keith Jarrett and others reveal their creative process, offering young artists an opportunity to explore the freedom and authenticity of improvisation.

Born in Boston, she self-trained, dancing without steps until the age of 17. Arriving in New York, she had the privilege of studying with luminaries Martha Graham and Jose Limon. In 1976, Ms. Beals was granted the rights to choreograph the "Ariel" poems of Sylvia Plath. She continues to coach and teach in her New York studio.

Ms. Beals says, "Dancing Without Steps has given me a platform to express the philosophy that has informed my life's work. Improvisation in performance is like surfing. You must jump in without hesitation and keep swimming."

About the Film and Film Information

USA 25 minutes

Margaret Beals/Impulses Dance Theatre Arts, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit - Executive Producer

Adriana Davis/D-Squared Media NYC – Director/Production Company

(D-Squared has 25-years' experience creating documentaries such as "The Last Jews of Baghdad" and 6 others from their Iraqi Jewish series, and narratives including "Play It By Ear" starring Rita Moreno.)

Kathleen Drinane Davis – Associate Producer

Impulses Dance Theatre Arts, Inc. previously produced the award-winning film "Impulses."

©2022, Impulses Dance Theatre Arts, Inc. All Rights Reserved

For more information, go to: https://dancingwithoutsteps.com

About Margaret Beals

Margaret Beals has performed her solo evening, "Margaret Beals in Concert," appearing at Jacob's Pillow; the NY Dance Umbrella; the Delacorte Theatre; The Place, London; the International Festival de Danse, Paris; and the Het Theatre Festival, Holland, among other venues. For more information, go to: www.margaretbeals.org

PR Contact:

Andrew Blum

AJB Communications

917-783-1680

ajbcomms@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Impulses Dance Theatre Arts, Inc.