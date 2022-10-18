Spring Health Launches New Behavioral Health Partnership with Moda Health

Expands access to measurement-based behavioral care to thousands of Moda Health members

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the most comprehensive global mental health solution for employers and health plans, today announced its agreement with Moda Health to deliver measurement-based mental health care to select employer groups through Moda's innovative Behavioral Health 360 platform. The new partnership expands Spring Health's offering into the payer and health plan market.

Spring Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Spring Health) (PRNewswire)

Moda Health is a regional health plan providing health insurance to employers across Idaho, Alaska, Texas, Oregon, and Washington. Spring Health will deliver mental health benefits to more than 100,000 members and their dependents, aged six and above, whose employer is enrolled in Moda Health's insurance offering.

"We are excited to partner with Moda Health because they recognize that measurement-based care is a tremendous opportunity to deliver care in a way that removes waste from the system and delivers strong outcomes for patients," said Todd Hill, senior vice president of Payer Strategy for Spring Health. "By using Spring Health to deliver member mental health benefits, Moda will enable dramatically faster access to effective outpatient care for their members, while receiving unprecedented visibility into better clinical outcomes and a lower overall medical spend."

Moda's decision to partner with Spring Health comes at a time when Americans are struggling to get timely access to mental health care. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey indicates that 20% of American adults reported being often or always depressed and 90% of the population said that the U.S. is experiencing a mental health crisis. Employers are spending millions of dollars on programs to improve the mental well-being of their employees, but with little data or insight into how well the programs are working.

"Moda has always sought to stay out front in providing best-in-class behavioral health services for our members," said Dan Thoma, Director of Behavioral Health at Moda. "We chose Spring Health on the strength of their clinical model and the diversity of their provider panel. And we're excited about how this partnership will help our members even more quickly and easily access effective care."

Using its proprietary technology platform and its ability to track and report data on patient outcomes, Spring Health is continuing to move into the value-based care space. Building off momentum from a peer-reviewed study published in JAMA Network Open earlier this year, Spring Health has proved that a well-designed and executed employee mental health program can increase productivity, reduce absenteeism, and drive a positive financial return on investment for employers.

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a comprehensive mental health solution for employers and health plans. Unlike any other solution, we use clinically validated technology called Precision Mental Healthcare to pinpoint and deliver exactly what will work for each person — whether that's meditation, coaching, therapy, medication, and beyond. Today, Spring Health serves over 800 companies, from startups to multinational Fortune 500 corporations, and is a preferred mental health provider to companies like General Mills, Bain, DocuSign, and Instacart. For more information, please visit www.springhealth.com.

About Moda

Founded in Portland in 1955, Moda is a health company committed to helping communities "experience better." Moda has more than 400,000 members in its medical plans and nearly 1 million members in its stand-alone pharmacy segment. The Moda family of enterprises includes Moda Health, Ardon Health, Arrow Dental, Astra Practice Partners, BenefitHelp Solutions, Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization, Emerging Health, Moda Assurance Company, ODS Community Dental, OHSU Health IDS, and Summit Health. Affiliated companies include Delta Dental of Oregon and Delta Dental of Alaska with more than 1 million dental members. For more information visit www.modahelth.com.

Media contacts:

For Spring Health, please contact press@springhealth.com For Moda Health, please contact Jonathan.Nicholas@modahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spring Health