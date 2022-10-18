Provost Umphrey Settles $7M Whistleblower Lawsuit

Healthcare marketer to pay seven-figure settlement for FCA and AKS violations

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Gaines, a healthcare marketer in Tennessee, has agreed to pay $7.05 million to resolve a lawsuit asserting violations of the federal False Claims Act (FCA) and the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS).

The lawsuit by three whistleblowers alleges that Medworx Compounding LLC, a compounding pharmacy, systematically paid independent contractor marketers to induce them to solicit physicians to write Medworx prescriptions and to arrange for soldiers to receive Medworx products that were billed to Medicare and TRICARE, the Department of Defense health insurance program for active-duty service members.

Patients often received prescriptions for Medworx products without seeing a doctor to determine if the prescriptions were medically necessary.

U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves of the Southern District of Mississippi entered the order Friday.

"I applaud the courage of our clients," says Provost Umphrey attorney Patrick Barrett, who represented the whistleblowers. "We are very proud to help them obtain this substantial recovery of taxpayer dollars."

Barrett is the newest addition to the Provost Umphrey team and is practicing out of the firm Nashville's office.

"It takes bravery to expose a fraudulent scheme perpetrated by powerful corporate interests, and we are glad that there are those who will step forward and speak up against corruption," says Barrett.

Jonathan Barrett of Barrett Law, PLLC and Rick Davis and David Shelton of Shelton Davis, PLLC in Mississippi also represented the whistleblowers in this case.

The case is UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Ex rel. Jeremy Westfall, Russell Bourland, and Richi Lesley v. MEDWORX COMPOUNDING, LLC CHRIS GAINES & JOHN DOES 1-10, Cause No. 3:15 cv 376 CWR/FKB in the Southern District of Mississippi.

About Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those most in need – those who have suffered harm or loss due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People. To learn more, visit http://www.provostumphrey.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Annick

800-559-4534

mark@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Provost Umphrey Law Firm