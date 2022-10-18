New York State Selects COVID-19 Diagnostics Leaders to Expand Testing Options

Partnership between PHASE Scientific and BCalifornia to deliver over 30 million COVID-19 test kits

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHASE Scientific, a health diagnostics innovator and maker of INDICAID COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests and BCalifornia, a family-owned and operated business dedicated to the health and wellness of all communities, announce that the State of New York has engaged them as COVID-19 test kit providers to expand the diagnostic options available to the state government and public entities.

PHASE Scientific-Company Logo (PRNewswire)

Vendors were selected through an open, competitive request for proposal process for a 15-month contract, and need to guarantee to provide 30 million test kits over the contract term. In partnership, PHASE Scientific and BCalifornia delivered more than 2.5 million of the 2-pack INDICAID COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test to the State during the first week of October.

"As much as we wish otherwise, COVID remains a threat. Testing continues to be one of the most important tools to quickly identify whether a person or a family member have a COVID-19 infection, so they can isolate and slow the spread of the virus," said Ricky Chiu, PHASE Scientific Chairman & CEO. "The need for testing will heat up as we move closer to the winter months and variants continue to emerge. We respect the State of New York's proactive efforts and are happy to make sure they have a robust supply of testing options for its medical institutions and citizens-in-need."

"It is truly an honor to provide lifesaving supplies to the State of New York," stated Isaac Rosner, Chief Revenue Officer of BCalifornia. "As a born and raised New Yorker, this program is my best opportunity to give back to a place which means so much to me."

Through the strategic partnership between PHASE Scientific and BCalifornia, a total of 2.5 million test kits will be delivered to the State of New York this month.

About the INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test:

The INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test is authorized for non- prescription home use. INDICAID® is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. Learn more about our INDICAID® tests here.

About PHASE Scientific International LTD:

PHASE Scientific is a fast growing biotechnology company dedicated to inspiring a new state of health. We are committed to providing patients and healthcare providers with innovative diagnostic and data tools that will assist them in understanding their health and making better health decisions. The company has its headquarters in Hong Kong, along with offices in Southern California, Atlanta and Mainland China. For additional information, visit the PHASE Scientific website here.

