METRO DINER COOKS UP A CROWD-PLEASING CATERING MENU, LAUNCHES NEW SANDWICH PLATTER

Guests can earn up to a $50 gift card when they order meals for family parties, corporate events or other special gatherings

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner, the home of heartwarming, mouthwatering comfort food, is now serving an enhanced catering menu featuring an all-new grab-and-go Sandwich Platter. To make the meals even more enticing, the diner has launched its Certified Crowd Fulfiller offer: order $250 in catering and get a $20 gift card; order $400 or more and get a $50 gift card.

Right in time for holiday celebrations, tailgate parties, corporate events and other get-togethers, Metro Diner's catering menu includes a hearty selection of meal bundles crafted with the guest's ease in mind.

Feeding 8-10 people, popular catering bundles include:

New! Sandwich Platter: Lunchtime handhelds like Turkey & Swiss, Ham & Cheddar or Chicken Caesar on a roll or wrap, with chips and optional cookies and salad.

The Big Spread: Breakfast favorites including scrambled eggs, choice of breakfast meat, home fries or grits, biscuits, sausage gravy, fresh seasonal fruit and French toast.

Fried Chicken Tender Pack: Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, seasoned, hand-breaded and fried golden brown served with Creole mustard sauce and two sides.

"We designed our catering menu to make life a little easier and more festive for our guests. We take care of the food so they can focus on their event," said Stanley Goodman, President & COO of Metro Diner. "As an extra treat, we also wanted to thank them with a gift card to enjoy at their convenience in-diner or online."

Guests also qualify for Metro Diner's Certified Crowd Fulfiller gift card offer when they place pre-orders for the diner's Heat & Serve Holiday Feasts featuring Roasted Turkey or Baked Ham with all the quintessential table fixings starting November 1 through December 22.

Following Metro Diner's motto, Want What You Want, the extensive catering menu can accommodate orders for any size group and includes vegetarian and gluten-friendly options to satisfy every appetite. Pick-up and delivery are available through Metro Diner's partner, EZ Cater.

Guests are asked to place catering orders at least 24 hours in advance. For full details, visit www.metrodiner.com/catering.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with 59 locations across the country. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.

