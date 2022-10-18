HYPH Delivers Revolutionary Music Creation Tool for All

Music-creation app, relying on real music played by real people, enables anyone with a smartphone to create professional-quality music

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPH Corporation today announced the creation of HYPH, a new mobile application aimed at making commercial-grade music creation as simple and universal as taking a selfie. Users will choose the genre or mood they would like to capture, and with the tap of a finger, HYPH will combine single-instrument music recordings known as stems, into a professional-quality song. Each song created on HYPH will be unique and have the ability to be further customized with mere taps or swipes. Once created, songs can be used as backing tracks to user-created videos, added to personalized playlists, mixed with vocal recordings, uploaded to social platforms, and more. HYPH is providing an opportunity for anyone, regardless of musical skill, training, and expensive equipment, the ability to create high-quality music in seconds.

With the creator economy estimated to be worth $100 billion with 50 million active users, HYPH will democratize music production and make song creation accessible to anyone with a smartphone. The app will also create a new social community, allowing users to share and create music iteratively, meaning users can take the creations of others, edit them, and republish them for other users to do the same.

"Gen-Z is a hands-on generation who wants to be a part of the creation process as opposed to consuming what is already available. They are quickly changing what is acceptable, particularly in industries that were previously gated like entertainment and the arts," said Max Renard, CEO of HYPH. "HYPH will do for music creation what smartphone cameras did for photography, which was provide anyone with a smartphone the ability to produce quality photos without the financial commitment and time previously required."

HYPH does not employ AI technology, and its music is not computer-generated. Instead, all the music on HYPH is played by real people. Every melody, bass line, and instrument track in HYPH's massive stem library is composed by top session musicians. While HYPH owns the rights to all the songs created on its app, it will share any proceeds earned with song creators and music contributors.

HYPH's proprietary technology is combined with the expertise of its world-class in-house Music Board. With over 100 years of collective experience in the commercial music industry, the creative masterminds behind the Music Board ensure each sound in the library is always of the highest quality.

HYPH's Music Board consists of music-industry powerhouses: Andreas Carlsson, Andreas Oberg, Kalle Engstrom, Ali Dee Theodore, Brandon Bell, and Seth Stachowski. Andreas Carlsson is the company's Chief Music Officer and a two-time Emmy-nominated and six-time Grammy-nominated songwriter, movie producer, entrepreneur, and author who brings over 20 years of experience producing pop music for some of the world's biggest stars including The Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, and Britney Spears. Andreas Oberg is a multi-platinum songwriter, guitarist, and music producer who has written 80+ number-one releases in Japan & South Korea and numerous US Billboard hits. Kalle Engstrom is an arranger, composer, and producer who has worked with Celine Dion, The Saturdays, and Ace of Base. Ali Dee Theodore is an executive music producer, songwriter, producer, manager, and artist who has composed or produced music for over 350 feature films. Brandon Bell is a Grammy Award-winning recording engineer, mix engineer, and producer, whose additional nominations include Best Engineered Album and Audio Engineer of the Year. Seth Stachowski is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer with 10+ years of experience as a Music Director for Cirque du Soleil who currently performs as Music Director for Aerosmith.

HYPH will be available via invitation this fall with a full launch planned for Spring 2023. For more information on HYPH, visit www.hyph.com.

HYPH is on a mission to empower the next generation and ensure the spirit of creativity through music lives on in everyone. We envision a world of social music creation where the sonic genius in everyone is unlocked, and we are all inspired to move from being curious to being creative.

