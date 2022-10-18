F.N.B. Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

Record revenue drives the efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) to 49%

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the third quarter of 2022 with net income available to common stockholders of $135.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share. Comparatively, third quarter of 2021 net income available to common stockholders totaled $109.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, and second quarter of 2022 net income available to common stockholders totaled $107.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share.

On an operating basis, the third quarter of 2022 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $0.39, excluding $2.1 million (pre-tax) of significant items. On an operating basis, the third quarter of 2021 was $0.34 per share, excluding $0.9 million (pre-tax) of significant items, and the second quarter of 2022 was $0.31 per share, excluding $2.0 million (pre-tax) of significant items.

"F.N.B. Corporation produced outstanding third quarter results that set multiple records for our Company, including revenue of $380 million, operating earnings per share of $0.39 and an efficiency ratio of 49%, as well as a strong ROATCE of 19%," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Ending loans and deposits grew an annualized 10% and 5%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter, and we maintained a strong deposit mix with 35% non-interest-bearing deposits. Our asset quality continues to perform favorably with a low delinquency rate of 59 basis points and only 4 basis points of net charge-offs. We continue to stay focused on changes to the economic environment and remain confident in our ability to manage through potentially challenging macroeconomic conditions. FNB remains committed to our consistent underwriting, proactive credit risk management, diverse geographic footprint for originations, and strong capital and reserve coverage ratios."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2021, except as noted)

Period-end total loans and leases increased $4.1 billion , or 16.4%, which includes Howard Bancorp, Inc. (Howard) acquired loans of $1.8 billion as of the January 22, 2022 acquisition date. Consumer loans increased $2.3 billion , or 27.5%, and commercial loans and leases increased $1.8 billion , or 10.8%, which were partially offset by the decline in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. PPP loans totaled $43.7 million at September 30, 2022 , compared to $694.3 million at September 30, 2021 .

On a linked-quarter basis, period-end loans and leases increased $735.7 million , or 10.4% annualized, including an increase of $546.8 million in consumer loans and $188.9 million in commercial loans and leases. Average loans and leases increased $1.2 billion , or 17.3% annualized, linked-quarter, with growth of $722.9 million in consumer loans and $463.1 million in commercial loans and leases.

Total average deposits grew $2.8 billion , or 9.0%, led by increases in average non-interest-bearing deposits of $1.4 billion , or 13.9%, and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.0 billion , or 7.3%, partially offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $144.8 million , or 4.7%. Average deposit growth reflected organic growth in new and existing customer relationships and inflows from the January 2022 Howard acquisition. On a linked-quarter basis, period-end deposits increased $413.0 million , or 4.9%, annualized.

Net interest income increased $64.7 million , or 27.8%, to $297.1 million primarily due to the benefit of growth in earning assets and the impact from the higher interest rate environment.

On a linked-quarter basis, the net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 43 basis points to 3.19%, as the earning asset yield (non-GAAP) increased 62 basis points while the cost of funds increased 20 basis points. During the third quarter of 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the target federal funds rate by a total of 150 basis points, bringing the year-to-date increases to 300 basis points.

The annualized net charge-offs to total average loans ratio was 0.04%, compared to 0.03%, with favorable asset quality across the loan portfolio.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was a record 49.4%, fueled by record revenue, and a 600 basis point improvement compared to September 30, 2021 .

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio was 9.8% (estimated), compared to 9.7% at June 30, 2022 , and 9.9% at September 30, 2021 . Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.08 , or 1.0%, to $8.02 compared to June 30, 2022 as the higher earnings level mitigated the AOCI impacts. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI) reduced the tangible book value per common share by $1.08 as of September 30, 2022 , primarily due to the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of available-for-sale (AFS) securities, compared to a $0.72 reduction as of June 30, 2022 .

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators.

Quarterly Results Summary 3Q22

2Q22

3Q21 Reported results









Net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 135.5

$ 107.1

$ 109.5 Net income per diluted common share 0.38

0.30

0.34 Book value per common share (period-end) 15.11

15.19

15.65 Pre-provision net revenue (millions) 184.5

143.1

137.0 Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 137.2

$ 108.7

$ 110.2 Operating net income per diluted common share 0.39

0.31

0.34 Pre-provision net revenue (millions) 186.6

145.1

138.0 Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 354,654

354,687

322,861 Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)









Pre-tax merger-related expenses $ (2.1)

$ (2.0)

$ (0.9) After-tax impact of merger-related expenses (1.7)

(1.6)

(0.7) Total significant items pre-tax $ (2.1)

$ (2.0)

$ (0.9) Total significant items after-tax $ (1.7)

$ (1.6)

$ (0.7) Capital measures (non-GAAP)









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period-end) 7.02 %

7.25 %

7.24 % Tangible book value per common share (period-end) $ 8.02

$ 8.10

$ 8.42











Year-to-Date Results Summary 2022

2021



Reported results









Net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 293.6

$ 300.1



Net income per diluted common share 0.83

0.93



Pre-provision net revenue (millions) 412.6

383.0



Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 337.9

$ 302.9



Operating net income per diluted common share 0.96

0.94



Pre-provision net revenue (millions) 449.5

386.6



Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 352,786

323,636



Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)









Pre-tax merger-related expenses $ (32.8)

$ (0.9)



After-tax impact of merger-related expenses (25.9)

(0.7)



Pre-tax provision expense related to acquisition (19.1)

—



After-tax impact of provision expense related to acquisition (15.1)

—



Pre-tax branch consolidation costs (4.2)

(2.6)



After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs (3.3)

(2.1)



Total significant items pre-tax $ (56.1)

$ (3.5)



Total significant items after-tax $ (44.3)

$ (2.8)



(1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings.

Third Quarter 2022 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2021, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $297.1 million, an increase of $64.7 million, or 27.8%, compared to $232.4 million, as total average earning assets increased $3.0 billion, or 8.9%, including a $3.7 billion increase in average loans and leases from organic origination activity and acquired Howard loans, as well as a $1.1 billion increase in average investment securities. These increases were partially funded by excess cash which decreased by $1.6 billion. In addition to the growth in average earning assets, net interest income benefited from the repricing impact of the higher interest rate environment on earning asset yields, which was partially offset by the higher cost of interest-bearing deposit accounts. Additionally, PPP net interest income declined $26.3 million from the year-ago quarter as the PPP portfolio winds down.

The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 47 basis points to 3.19%, as the yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 68 basis points to 3.67%, primarily reflecting the higher yields on variable-rate loans and investment securities partially offset by significant reductions in PPP contributions. The total cost of funds increased 22 basis points to 0.50% with a 36 basis point increase in interest-bearing deposit costs, as well as an increase of 118 basis points in long-term debt cost partially due to the August 2022 offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.150% fixed rate senior notes due in 2025.

Average loans and leases totaled $28.4 billion, an increase of $3.7 billion, or 15.0%, including growth of $2.1 billion in consumer loans and $1.6 billion in commercial loans and leases. The increase in average commercial loans and leases included $1.1 billion, or 11.8%, in commercial real estate balances and $347.2 million, or 5.5%, in commercial and industrial loans, including average PPP loans declining $1.1 billion, driven by a combination of organic loan origination activity and the Howard acquisition. Commercial growth since the year-ago quarter was led by the Cleveland, Pittsburgh and North Carolina markets, as well as the Mid-Atlantic Region primarily from the Howard acquisition. The increase in average consumer loans included a $1.2 billion increase in residential mortgages and a $601.4 million increase in direct home equity installment loans driven by a combination of strong organic loan origination activity and the Howard acquisition. Average PPP loans declined $1.1 billion, or 94.3%, from the year-ago quarter as the portfolio winds down.

Average deposits totaled $33.6 billion with growth in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.4 billion, or 13.9%, and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.0 billion, or 7.3%, partially offset by a decline in time deposits of $144.8 million, or 4.7%. The increase in average deposits reflected organic growth in new and existing customer relationships and inflows from the Howard acquisition. The funding mix improved with non-interest-bearing deposits growing to 35% of total deposits at quarter end, compared to 33% as of September 30, 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $82.5 million, a decrease of $6.4 million, or 7.2%, compared to record levels in the third quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $3.1 million as secondary market revenue and mortgage held-for-sale pipelines declined from higher levels given the sharp increase in mortgage rates in 2022. Capital markets income totaled $9.6 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 23.4%, as the decline in swap fees from elevated levels in the year-ago quarter was partially offset by increased contributions delivered by international banking and syndications. Other non-interest income declined $4.7 million, or 50%, as SBA premium income declined $1.9 million from elevated levels and the year-ago quarter also included a $2.2 million recovery on a previously written-off other asset. Service charges increased $4.2 million, or 13.4%, driven by interchange fees, increases in treasury management services and higher customer activity. There was also an increase to the FHLB dividend rate given the higher interest-rate environment resulting in a $1.4 million, or 75.4%, increase in dividends on non-marketable equity securities.

Non-interest expense totaled $195.1 million, increasing $10.8 million, or 5.9%. On an operating basis (non-GAAP), non-interest expense totaled $193.0 million, an increase of $9.7 million, or 5.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Net occupancy and equipment increased $4.3 million, or 13.9%, primarily from technology-related investments and the acquired Howard expense base. Outside services increased $1.2 million, or 6.6%, with higher volume-related technology and third-party costs, as well as the acquired Howard expense base. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled a record 49.4%, compared to 55.4%.

The ratio of non-performing assets and 90 days past due loans to total loans and other real estate owned (OREO) decreased 15 basis points to 0.36%. Total delinquency decreased 13 basis points to 0.59%, compared to 0.72% at September 30, 2021, demonstrating continued positive asset quality performance across the portfolio.

The provision for credit losses was $11.2 million, compared to a net benefit of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, with the increase primarily due to significant loan growth and CECL-related model impacts from a forecasted macroeconomic slowdown and lower prepayment speed assumptions which result in a longer expected loan life. The third quarter of 2022 reflected net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or 0.04% annualized of total average loans, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.03% annualized, in the third quarter of 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans and leases decreased 7 basis points to 1.34% despite the increase in provision for credit losses, directionally consistent with improved credit metrics and reflective of strong loan growth.

The effective tax rate was 20.7%, compared to 19.7% in the third quarter of 2021, with the increase due to higher pre-tax income and state income taxes.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 9.8% (estimated), compared to 9.9% at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.02 at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.40, or 4.8%, from $8.42 at September 30, 2021. AOCI reduced the current quarter tangible book value per common share by $1.08, compared to $0.16 at the end of the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the increase in unrealized losses on AFS securities resulting from the higher interest rate environment.

Third Quarter 2022 Results – Comparison to Prior Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2022, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $297.1 million, an increase of $43.4 million, or 17.1%, from the prior quarter total of $253.7 million, primarily due to growth in average earning assets and benefits from the higher interest rate environment. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 43 basis points to 3.19% driven by the asset sensitive position of the balance sheet in conjunction with the continued FOMC interest rate hikes.

Total average earning assets increased $142.2 million, or 0.4%, to $37.4 billion. The total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 62 basis points to 3.67%, due to benefits from the asset sensitive positioning of the balance sheet, including higher yields on variable-rate loans, investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks. The total cost of funds increased 20 basis points to 0.50% from 0.30%, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 29 basis points to 0.57%, and long-term debt increased 37 basis points primarily due to the August 2022 issuance of $350 million in senior notes.

Average loans and leases totaled $28.4 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 4.4%, as average consumer loans increased $722.9 million, or 7.5%, and average commercial loans and leases increased $463.1 million, or 2.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Consumer loan growth reflected average residential mortgages increasing $402.7 million, or 9.2%, and average direct home equity installment balances increasing $137.8 million, or 5.2%. The consumer loan growth was driven by organic loan origination activity, reflecting customer preferences for adjustable-rate mortgages and the continued success of the Physicians First mortgage program. Average commercial loans and leases included growth of $244.3 million, or 3.8%, in commercial and industrial loans and $211.1 million, or 2.0%, in commercial real estate. The quarterly growth in commercial loans and leases was led by the Cleveland and North Carolina markets.

Average deposits totaled $33.6 billion, decreasing slightly by $69.2 million, or 0.2%, with decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $107.4 million, or 0.7%, partially offset by increases in non-interest-bearing deposits of $17.9 million, or 0.2%, and savings balances of $28.1 million, or 0.7%. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 84.9% at September 30, 2022, compared to 83.8% at June 30, 2022. Period-end total deposits increased $413.0 million, or 4.9% annualized.

Non-interest income totaled $82.5 million, a $0.3 million, or 0.4%, increase from the prior quarter. Service charges increased $1.3 million, or 3.6%, due to interchange fees, increases in treasury management services and higher customer activity. Capital markets income was $9.6 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 12.4%, with solid contributions from syndications, swap fees and international banking. Bank-owned life insurance decreased $1.4 million, or 34.6%, reflecting life insurance claims in the prior quarter, and insurance commissions and fees decreased $0.6 million, or 8.8%, reflecting lower title revenue given slowing mortgage activity. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $1.0 million, or 15.9%, as sold mortgage volume declined $111.2 million, or 34.2%.

Non-interest expense totaled $195.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 1.2%. On an operating basis (non-GAAP), non-interest expense increased $2.2 million, or 1.2%, compared to the prior quarter, excluding merger-related expenses of $2.1 million and $2.0 million in the third and second quarters of 2022, respectively. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.8 million, or 2.6%, due to declining vacancies and production and performance-related incentives. Marketing decreased $1.4 million, or 30.9%, due to the timing of digital advertising spend and campaigns related to our Physician's First Program in the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 49.4%, compared to 55.2%, reflecting the well-managed operating expense levels and strong revenue growth.

The ratio of non-performing assets and 90 days past due to total loans and OREO remained at a good level, decreasing 3 basis points to 0.36%. Total delinquency also remained at good levels, increasing 1 basis point to 0.59%, compared to 0.58% at June 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $11.2 million, compared to $6.4 million. These provision levels reflected continued strong underlying portfolio credit performance with the increase in the third quarter of 2022 driven by strong loan growth, as well as CECL-related model impacts from a forecasted macroeconomic slowdown and lower prepayment speed assumptions. The third quarter of 2022 reflected net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or 0.04% annualized of total average loans, compared to net recoveries of ($0.4 million), or (0.01)% annualized in the prior quarter. The ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases was 1.34% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2022.

The effective tax rate was 20.7%, compared to 20.1% for the second quarter of 2022, with the increase primarily resulting from tax benefits from stock compensation activity in the prior quarter.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 9.8% (estimated), increasing from 9.7% at June 30, 2022, benefitting from the strong retained earnings growth in the quarter. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.02 at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.08 per share from June 30, 2022. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share by $1.08 reflecting increased unrealized losses on AFS securities caused by the higher interest rate environment, compared to $0.72 at the end of the prior quarter, which was mitigated by the strong retained earnings growth.

September 30, 2022 Year-To-Date Results – Comparison to Prior Year-To-Date Period

Net interest income totaled $784.9 million, increasing $101.7 million, or 14.9%, as the higher interest rate environment benefited earning asset yields given the asset sensitive positioning of the balance sheet. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 14 basis points to 2.86%. The total impact of PPP, purchase accounting accretion and higher cash balances on net interest margin was a decrease of 2 basis points, compared to a benefit of 9 basis points in the prior year. The yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 17 basis points to 3.19% reflecting the higher yields on variable-rate loans, investment securities and excess cash balances, partially offset by significant reductions in PPP contributions. The cost of funds increased 4 basis points to 0.35% due to the cost of interest-bearing deposits increasing 8 basis points to 0.33%, and long-term debt increasing 111 basis points primarily from the August 2022 offering of $350 million in senior notes, which was partially offset by strong growth in non-interest-bearing deposits.

Average loans totaled $27.3 billion, an increase of $2.1 billion, or 8.4%, including growth of $1.6 billion in consumer loans and $482.8 million in commercial loans and leases. Growth in total average commercial loans included $842.4 million, or 8.6%, in commercial real estate, partially offset by a decline of $431.0 million, or 6.3%, in commercial and industrial loans, due to average PPP loans declining $1.7 billion. The healthy growth since the year-ago quarter is primarily attributable to the Cleveland, Pittsburgh and North Carolina markets, as well as acquired Howard loans. Growth in total average consumer loans was due to an increase in residential mortgage loans of $958.4 million, or 27.9%, direct home equity installment loans of $552.2 million, or 26.4%, and indirect installment loans of $110.4 million, or 9.1%.

Average deposits totaled $33.4 billion, increasing $3.2 billion, or 10.6%, led by growth of $1.7 billion, or 17.5%, in non-interest-bearing deposits and $1.3 billion, or 9.2%, in interest-bearing demand deposits driven by solid organic growth in customer relationships as well as the Howard acquisition. Time deposits declined $332.2 million, or 10.1%, as customer preferences had shifted to more liquid accounts, however, customers' preferences are beginning to shift back to time deposits as interest rates increase.

Non-interest income totaled $242.9 million, decreasing $8.5 million, or 3.4%. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $13.5 million, or 42.9%, as secondary market revenue and mortgage held-for-sale pipelines declined from elevated levels in 2021 due to the sharp increase in interest rates throughout 2022. Capital markets decreased $2.0 million, or 7.3%, as swap activity decreased from elevated levels, which was offset by increases in international banking, syndications and debt capital markets. Other non-interest income declined $7.8 million, or 37.4%, as SBA premium income declined $4.1 million from elevated levels due to the higher interest rate environment and the prior year also included a $2.2 million recovery on a previously written-off other asset. Service charges increased $12.9 million, or 14.4%, driven by interchange fees, increases in treasury management services and higher customer activity. Wealth management revenues increased $2.5 million, or 5.6%, as trust income and securities commissions and fees increased 6.6% and 3.9%, respectively, through contributions across the geographic footprint and an increase in assets under management.

Non-interest expense totaled $615.3 million, an increase of $63.7 million, or 11.5%, from 2021. Excluding significant items totaling $36.9 million in 2022 and $3.6 million in 2021, operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) increased $30.3 million, or 5.5%. This increase was attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense of $8.4 million, or 2.7%, related to normal merit increases, higher production-related commissions and incentives, and the acquired Howard expense base. Occupancy and equipment increased $8.3 million, or 8.5%, primarily from technology-related investments and the acquired Howard expense base. FDIC insurance increased $1.7 million, or 12.3%, primarily due to loan growth and balance sheet mix shift. Other non-interest expense increased $11.0 million, or 26.4%, primarily due to increases in business development and other operational costs. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 54.7% on a year-to-date basis, compared to 56.9% in the 2021 period.

The provision for credit losses was $35.6 million. Excluding $19.1 million of initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with the Howard acquisition, provision for credit losses was $16.4 million, on an operating basis (non-GAAP), compared to $3.0 million in 2021 driven primarily by the significant loan growth. Net charge-offs totaled $4.3 million, or 0.02% of total average loans, compared to $12.5 million, or 0.07%, in 2021, with both periods well below historical levels.

The effective tax rate was 20.5% for 2022, compared to 19.5% in 2021. The increase was driven by higher state income taxes and increased FDIC insurance deduction disallowance.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, provision for credit losses, excluding the initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with the Howard acquisition, pre-provision net revenue to average tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."

Management believes items such as merger expenses, initial provision for non-PCD loans acquired and branch consolidation costs are not organic to run our operations and facilities. These items are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. The merger expenses and branch consolidation costs principally represent expenses to satisfy contractual obligations of the acquired entity or closed branch without any useful ongoing benefit to us. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.

To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for the 2022 and 2021 periods were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























(Unaudited)











% Variance

























3Q22

3Q22

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

%

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021

Var. Interest Income





























Loans and leases, including fees $ 297,033

$ 242,026

$ 226,308

22.7

31.3

$ 760,382

$ 671,099

13.3 Securities:





























Taxable 30,899

27,150

20,952

13.8

47.5

82,072

64,558

27.1 Tax-exempt 6,584

6,569

7,152

0.2

(7.9)

19,880

21,991

(9.6) Other 8,198

5,033

1,228

62.9

567.6

14,738

2,310

538.0 Total Interest Income 342,714

280,778

255,640

22.1

34.1

877,072

759,958

15.4 Interest Expense





























Deposits 31,135

15,090

10,650

106.3

192.3

53,910

38,060

41.6 Short-term borrowings 6,135

5,760

6,539

6.5

(6.2)

17,697

20,255

(12.6) Long-term borrowings 8,319

6,238

6,045

33.4

37.6

20,574

18,443

11.6 Total Interest Expense 45,589

27,088

23,234

68.3

96.2

92,181

76,758

20.1 Net Interest Income 297,125

253,690

232,406

17.1

27.8

784,891

683,200

14.9 Provision for credit losses 11,188

6,422

(1,806)

74.2

719.5

35,569

2,979

1,094 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 285,937

247,268

234,212

15.6

22.1

749,322

680,221

10.2 Non-Interest Income





























Service charges 35,954

34,693

31,716

3.6

13.4

102,162

89,273

14.4 Trust services 9,600

9,713

9,471

(1.2)

1.4

29,662

27,836

6.6 Insurance commissions and fees 5,790

6,352

6,776

(8.8)

(14.6)

19,747

20,188

(2.2) Securities commissions and fees 5,747

6,052

5,465

(5.0)

5.2

17,490

16,830

3.9 Capital markets income 9,605

8,547

12,541

12.4

(23.4)

25,279

27,265

(7.3) Mortgage banking operations 5,148

6,120

8,245

(15.9)

(37.6)

17,935

31,400

(42.9) Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 3,258

2,770

1,857

17.6

75.4

8,178

6,516

25.5 Bank owned life insurance 2,645

4,043

3,279

(34.6)

(19.3)

9,330

10,993

(15.1) Net securities gains —

48

65

(100.0)

(100.0)

48

193

(75.1) Other 4,717

3,816

9,439

23.6

(50.0)

13,109

20,937

(37.4) Total Non-Interest Income 82,464

82,154

88,854

0.4

(7.2)

242,940

251,431

(3.4) Non-Interest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits 106,620

103,870

104,899

2.6

1.6

322,679

314,275

2.7 Net occupancy 15,597

15,768

12,913

(1.1)

20.8

49,554

45,372

9.2 Equipment 19,242

18,687

17,664

3.0

8.9

55,934

51,854

7.9 Amortization of intangibles 3,547

3,549

3,022

(0.1)

17.4

10,323

9,096

13.5 Outside services 19,008

17,265

17,839

10.1

6.6

53,306

53,463

(0.3) Marketing 3,196

4,628

3,760

(30.9)

(15.0)

11,080

10,593

4.6 FDIC insurance 5,221

5,295

4,380

(1.4)

19.2

15,090

13,432

12.3 Bank shares and franchise taxes 3,991

3,905

3,584

2.2

11.4

11,923

10,939

9.0 Merger-related 2,105

2,027

940

3.8

123.9

32,761

940

3,385 Other 16,530

17,780

15,225

(7.0)

8.6

52,607

41,624

26.4 Total Non-Interest Expense 195,057

192,774

184,226

1.2

5.9

615,257

551,588

11.5 Income Before Income Taxes 173,344

136,648

138,840

26.9

24.9

377,005

380,064

(0.8) Income taxes 35,846

27,506

27,327

30.3

31.2

77,367

73,929

4.7 Net Income 137,498

109,142

111,513

26.0

23.3

299,638

306,135

(2.1) Preferred stock dividends 2,010

2,010

2,010

—

—

6,030

6,030

— Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 135,488

$ 107,132

$ 109,503

26.5

23.7

$ 293,608

$ 300,105

(2.2) Earnings per Common Share





























Basic $ 0.39

$ 0.30

$ 0.34

30.0

14.7

$ 0.84

$ 0.94

(10.6) Diluted 0.38

0.30

0.34

26.7

11.8

0.83

0.93

(10.8) Cash Dividends per Common Share 0.12

0.12

0.12

—

—

0.36

0.36

—

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Dollars in millions)

















(Unaudited)











% Variance













3Q22

3Q22

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 458

$ 438

$ 402

4.6

13.9 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,818

1,591

3,708

14.3

(51.0) Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,276

2,029

4,110

12.2

(44.6) Securities available for sale 3,392

3,566

3,208

(4.9)

5.7 Securities held to maturity 3,820

3,740

3,202

2.1

19.3 Loans held for sale 149

164

253

(9.1)

(41.1) Loans and leases, net of unearned income 28,780

28,044

24,716

2.6

16.4 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (385)

(378)

(349)

1.9

10.3 Net Loans and Leases 28,395

27,666

24,367

2.6

16.5 Premises and equipment, net 421

405

342

4.0

23.1 Goodwill 2,435

2,434

2,262

—

7.6 Core deposit and other intangible assets, net 52

55

45

(5.5)

15.6 Bank owned life insurance 629

627

545

0.3

15.4 Other assets 1,021

995

1,027

2.6

(0.6) Total Assets $ 42,590

$ 41,681

$ 39,361

2.2

8.2 Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 11,752

$ 11,716

$ 10,502

0.3

11.9 Interest-bearing demand 15,251

14,739

14,360

3.5

6.2 Savings 3,991

3,982

3,537

0.2

12.8 Certificates and other time deposits 2,899

3,043

3,045

(4.7)

(4.8) Total Deposits 33,893

33,480

31,444

1.2

7.8 Short-term borrowings 1,395

1,391

1,563

0.3

(10.7) Long-term borrowings 1,059

712

886

48.7

19.5 Other liabilities 837

662

370

26.4

126.2 Total Liabilities 37,184

36,245

34,263

2.6

8.5 Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 107

107

107

—

— Common stock 4

4

3

—

33.3 Additional paid-in capital 4,565

4,562

4,106

0.1

11.2 Retained earnings 1,275

1,182

1,051

7.9

21.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (378)

(252)

(52)

50.0

626.9 Treasury stock (167)

(167)

(117)

—

42.7 Total Stockholders' Equity 5,406

5,436

5,098

(0.6)

6.0 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 42,590

$ 41,681

$ 39,361

2.2

8.2

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND

SUBSIDIARIES

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21 (Dollars in thousands)





Interest









Interest









Interest



(Unaudited)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets



































Interest-bearing deposits with

banks

$ 1,570,094

$ 8,197

2.07 %

$ 2,738,581

$ 5,033

0.74 %

$ 3,186,841

$ 1,228

0.15 % Taxable investment securities (2)

6,245,951

30,662

1.96

6,069,239

26,912

1.77

5,109,559

20,746

1.62 Non-taxable investment

securities (1)

999,718

8,523

3.41

1,000,593

8,524

3.41

1,078,906

9,230

3.42 Loans held for sale

158,356

1,778

4.48

209,544

2,065

3.94

257,909

2,381

3.69 Loans and leases (1) (3)

28,431,137

296,470

4.14

27,245,122

240,900

3.54

24,729,254

224,675

3.61 Total Interest Earning

Assets (1)

37,405,256

345,630

3.67

37,263,079

283,434

3.05

34,362,469

258,260

2.99 Cash and due from banks

435,258









435,111









389,659







Allowance for credit losses

(381,120)









(374,750)









(362,592)







Premises and equipment

411,306









400,652









343,070







Other assets

4,169,232









4,163,546









3,985,793







Total Assets

$ 42,039,932









$ 41,887,638









$ 38,718,399







Liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 14,905,755

24,044

0.64

$ 15,013,195

10,455

0.28

$ 13,888,928

4,487

0.13 Savings

3,986,090

2,366

0.24

3,957,969

597

0.06

3,509,325

164

0.02 Certificates and other time

2,966,630

4,725

0.63

2,974,360

4,038

0.55

3,111,424

5,999

0.76 Total interest-bearing deposits

21,858,475

31,135

0.57

21,945,524

15,090

0.28

20,509,677

10,650

0.21 Short-term borrowings

1,389,747

6,135

1.75

1,421,706

5,760

1.62

1,549,353

6,539

1.67 Long-term borrowings

851,432

8,319

3.88

712,313

6,238

3.51

886,637

6,045

2.70 Total Interest-Bearing

Liabilities

24,099,654

45,589

0.75

24,079,543

27,088

0.45

22,945,667

23,234

0.40 Non-interest-bearing demand

deposits

11,779,069









11,761,183









10,338,713







Total Deposits and

Borrowings

35,878,723





0.50

35,840,726





0.30

33,284,380





0.28 Other liabilities

654,260









608,999









370,587







Total Liabilities

36,532,983









36,449,725









33,654,967







Stockholders' Equity

5,506,949









5,437,913









5,063,432







Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$ 42,039,932









$ 41,887,638









$ 38,718,399







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 13,305,602









$ 13,183,536









$ 11,416,802







Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





300,041









256,346









235,026



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(2,916)









(2,656)









(2,620)



Net Interest Income





$ 297,125









$ 253,690









$ 232,406



Net Interest Spread









2.92 %









2.60 %









2.59 % Net Interest Margin (1)









3.19 %









2.76 %









2.72 %

(1) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2) The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3) Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income. The amount of loan fees included in interest income is immaterial.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021 (Unaudited)





Interest









Interest







Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets























Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 2,465,800

$ 14,737

0.80 %

$ 2,399,683

$ 2,310

0.13 % Taxable investment securities (2)

6,083,200

81,359

1.78

5,033,410

63,958

1.69 Non-taxable investment securities (1)

1,008,438

25,779

3.41

1,100,120

28,337

3.43 Loans held for sale

208,718

6,234

3.99

206,589

5,739

3.70 Loans and leases (1) (3)

27,313,051

757,133

3.70

25,190,510

667,835

3.54 Total Interest Earning Assets (1)

37,079,207

885,242

3.19

33,930,312

768,179

3.02 Cash and due from banks

427,118









376,276







Allowance for credit losses

(372,163)









(366,849)







Premises and equipment

396,804









337,262







Other assets

4,155,280









4,017,431







Total Assets

$ 41,686,246









$ 38,294,432







Liabilities























Deposits:























Interest-bearing demand

$ 14,946,096

37,915

0.34

$ 13,683,402

14,927

0.15 Savings

3,940,100

3,106

0.11

3,394,718

510

0.02 Certificates and other time

2,961,870

12,889

0.58

3,294,084

22,623

0.92 Total interest-bearing deposits

21,848,066

53,910

0.33

20,372,204

38,060

0.25 Short-term borrowings

1,440,034

17,697

1.64

1,688,999

20,255

1.60 Long-term borrowings

758,373

20,574

3.63

977,269

18,443

2.52 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

24,046,473

92,181

0.51

23,038,472

76,758

0.45 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

11,600,639









9,874,148







Total Deposits and Borrowings

35,647,112





0.35

32,912,620





0.31 Other liabilities

574,336









374,898







Total Liabilities

36,221,448









33,287,518







Stockholders' Equity

5,464,798









5,006,914







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 41,686,246









$ 38,294,432







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 13,032,734









$ 10,891,840







Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





793,061









691,421



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(8,170)









(8,221)



Net Interest Income





$ 784,891









$ 683,200



Net Interest Spread









2.68 %









2.57 % Net Interest Margin (1)









2.86 %









2.72 %

(1) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2) The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3) Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income. The amount of loan fees included in interest income is immaterial.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)



















































For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021 Performance Ratios

















Return on average equity 9.91 %

8.05 %

8.74 %

7.33 %

8.17 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 18.43

15.24

16.41

13.76

15.54 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 18.84

15.53

16.77

13.99

15.87 Return on average assets 1.30

1.05

1.14

0.96

1.07 Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.41

1.14

1.24

1.05

1.16 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.19

2.76

2.72

2.86

2.72 Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 3.67

3.05

2.99

3.19

3.02 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.57

0.28

0.21

0.33

0.25 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.75

0.45

0.40

0.51

0.45 Cost of funds 0.50

0.30

0.28

0.35

0.31 Efficiency ratio (1) 49.39

55.18

55.43

54.71

56.95 Effective tax rate 20.68

20.13

19.68

20.52

19.45 Pre-provision net revenue (reported) / average

tangible common equity (1) 25.14

20.21

20.53

19.13

19.79 Pre-provision net revenue (operating) / average

tangible common equity (1) 25.42

20.49

20.68

20.84

19.97 Capital Ratios

















Equity / assets (period end) 12.69

13.04

12.95







Common equity / assets (period end) 12.44

12.79

12.68







Common equity tier 1 (3) 9.8

9.7

9.9







Leverage ratio 8.43

8.22

8.00







Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 7.28

7.52

7.53







Tangible common equity / tangible assets

(period end) (1) 7.02

7.25

7.24







Common Stock Data

















Average diluted common shares outstanding 354,654,479

354,687,069

322,860,927

352,786,125

323,635,655 Period end common shares outstanding 350,756,155

350,725,378

318,921,616







Book value per common share $ 15.11

$ 15.19

$ 15.65







Tangible book value per common share (1) 8.02

8.10

8.42







Dividend payout ratio (common) 31.43 %

39.74 %

35.43 %

43.55 %

38.88 %

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (3) September 30, 2022 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is an estimate and reflects the election of a five-year transition to delay the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























(Dollars in millions)





























(Unaudited)











































% Variance

























3Q22

3Q22













3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21











Balances at period end





























Loans and Leases:





























Commercial real estate $ 10,841

$ 10,787

$ 9,871

0.5

9.8











Commercial and industrial (1) 6,709

6,564

5,960

2.2

12.6











Commercial leases 503

504

489

(0.2)

2.9











Other 127

136

81

(6.6)

56.8











Commercial loans and leases 18,180

17,991

16,401

1.1

10.8











Direct installment 2,797

2,769

2,250

1.0

24.3











Residential mortgages 4,959

4,595

3,588

7.9

38.2











Indirect installment 1,529

1,384

1,230

10.5

24.3











Consumer LOC 1,315

1,305

1,247

0.8

5.5











Consumer loans 10,600

10,053

8,315

5.4

27.5











Total loans and leases $ 28,780

$ 28,044

$ 24,716

2.6

16.4











Note: Loans held for sale were $149, $164 and $253 at 3Q22, 2Q22, and 3Q21, respectively.











(1) PPP loans were $43.7 million, $85.8 million and $694.3 million at 3Q22, 2Q22 and 3Q21, respectively.

























% Variance











Average balances











3Q22

3Q22

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

% Loans and Leases: 3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021

Var. Commercial real estate $ 10,832

$ 10,621

$ 9,687

2.0

11.8

$ 10,681

$ 9,839

8.6 Commercial and industrial (1) 6,636

6,392

6,289

3.8

5.5

6,367

6,798

(6.3) Commercial leases 496

469

475

5.7

4.4

482

476

1.4 Other 131

150

66

(12.7)

98.3

132

67

97.7 Commercial loans and leases 18,095

17,632

16,517

2.6

9.6

17,663

17,180

2.8 Direct installment 2,791

2,653

2,190

5.2

27.5

2,642

2,090

26.4 Residential mortgages 4,771

4,368

3,539

9.2

34.8

4,388

3,430

27.9 Indirect installment 1,463

1,299

1,229

12.6

19.1

1,327

1,216

9.1 Consumer LOC 1,311

1,292

1,254

1.4

4.5

1,293

1,275

1.5 Consumer loans 10,336

9,613

8,212

7.5

25.9

9,650

8,011

20.5 Total loans and leases $ 28,431

$ 27,245

$ 24,729

4.4

15.0

$ 27,313

$ 25,191

8.4 (1) PPP average loans were $64.2 million, $126.4 million and $1.1 billion at 3Q22, 2Q22 and 3Q21, respectively, and $146.9 million and $1.8 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Dollars in millions)











% Variance (Unaudited)











3Q22

3Q22 Asset Quality Data 3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21 Non-Performing Assets

















Non-performing loans $ 88

$ 92

$ 110

(4.3)

(20.0) Other real estate owned (OREO) 6

10

8

(40.0)

(25.0) Non-performing assets $ 94

$ 102

$ 118

(7.8)

(20.3) Non-performing loans / total loans and leases 0.30 %

0.33 %

0.45 %







Non-performing assets + 90 days past due / total loans and leases +

OREO 0.36

0.39

0.51







Delinquency

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 73

$ 63

$ 59

15.9

23.7 Loans 90+ days past due 9

8

8

12.5

12.5 Non-accrual loans 88

92

110

(4.3)

(20.0) Past due and non-accrual loans $ 170

$ 163

$ 177

4.3

(4.0) Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases 0.59 %

0.58 %

0.72 %









F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





























(Dollars in millions)











% Variance











(Unaudited)











3Q22

3Q22

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

% Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan

Commitments Rollforward 3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021

Var. Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases





























Balance at beginning of period $ 378.0

$ 370.6

$ 356.5

2.0

6.0

$ 344.3

$ 363.1

(5.2) Provision for credit losses 10.1

7.0

(5.7)

44.1

277.6

35.3

(1.3)

2,796.3 Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries (2.8)

0.4

(1.6)

838.1

76.7

(4.3)

(12.5)

(65.6) Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans and leases at

acquisition —

—

—









10.0

—



Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 385.3

$ 378.0

$ 349.3

1.9

10.3

$ 385.3

$ 349.3

10.3 Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments





























Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of

period $ 18.2

$ 18.8

$ 14.1

(3.1)

29.2

$ 19.2

$ 13.7

40.1 Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments /

other adjustments 1.1

(0.6)

3.8

294.3

(70.8)

0.2

4.3

(95.2) Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 19.4

$ 18.2

$ 18.0

6.2

7.8

$ 19.4

$ 18.0

7.9 Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance

for unfunded loan commitments $ 404.7

$ 396.3

$ 367.2

2.1

10.2

$ 404.7

$ 367.2

10.2 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.34 %

1.35 %

1.41 %



















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing

loans 439.9

408.9

317.0



















Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases 0.04

(0.01)

0.03









0.02 %

0.07 %





F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



























(Unaudited)





























































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.













% Variance

























3Q22

3Q22

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

%

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021

Var. Operating net income available to

common stockholders:





























(Dollars in thousands)





























Net income available to common

stockholders $ 135,488

$ 107,132

$ 109,503









$ 293,608

$ 300,105



Merger-related expense 2,105

2,027

940









32,761

940



Tax benefit of merger-related

expense (442)

(426)

(197)









(6,880)

(197)



Provision expense related to

acquisition —

—

—









19,127

—



Tax benefit of provision expense

related to acquisition —

—

—









(4,017)

—



Branch consolidation costs —

—

—









4,178

2,644



Tax benefit of branch consolidation

costs —

—

—









(877)

(555)



Operating net income available to

common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 137,151

$ 108,733

$ 110,246

26.1

24.4

$ 337,900

$ 302,937

11.5































Operating earnings per diluted

common share:





























Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.38

$ 0.30

$ 0.34









$ 0.83

$ 0.93



Merger-related expense 0.01

0.01

—









0.09

—



Tax benefit of merger-related

expense —

—

—









(0.02)

—



Provision expense related to

acquisition —

—

—









0.05

—



Tax benefit of provision expense

related to acquisition —

—

—









(0.01)

—



Branch consolidation costs —

—

—









0.01

0.01



Tax benefit of branch consolidation

costs —

—

—









—

—



Operating earnings per diluted

common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.39

$ 0.31

$ 0.34

25.8

14.7

$ 0.96

$ 0.94

2.1

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)































For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021 Return on average tangible equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 545,507

$ 437,767

$ 442,414

$ 400,615

$ 409,302 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

(annualized) 11,119

11,247

9,471

10,903

9,607 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-

GAAP) $ 556,626

$ 449,014

$ 451,885

$ 411,518

$ 418,909



















Average total stockholders' equity $ 5,506,949

$ 5,437,913

$ 5,063,432

$ 5,464,798

$ 5,006,914 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,487,434)

(2,490,899)

(2,308,922)

(2,474,401)

(2,311,940) Average tangible stockholders' equity (non-

GAAP) $ 3,019,515

$ 2,947,014

$ 2,754,510

$ 2,990,397

$ 2,694,974



















Return on average tangible equity (non-

GAAP) 18.43 %

15.24 %

16.41 %

13.76 %

15.54 % Return on average tangible common equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income available to common

stockholders (annualized) $ 537,532

$ 429,704

$ 434,443

$ 392,552

$ 401,239 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

(annualized) 11,119

11,247

9,471

10,903

9,607 Tangible net income available to common

stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 548,651

$ 440,951

$ 443,914

$ 403,455

$ 410,846



















Average total stockholders' equity $ 5,506,949

$ 5,437,913

$ 5,063,432

$ 5,464,798

$ 5,006,914 Less: Average preferred stockholders'

equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,487,434)

(2,490,899)

(2,308,922)

(2,474,401)

(2,311,940) Average tangible common equity (non-

GAAP) $ 2,912,633

$ 2,840,132

$ 2,647,628

$ 2,883,515

$ 2,588,092



















Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.84 %

15.53 %

16.77 %

13.99 %

15.87 % Return on average tangible assets:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 545,507

$ 437,767

$ 442,414

$ 400,615

$ 409,302 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

(annualized) 11,119

11,247

9,471

10,903

9,607 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-

GAAP) $ 556,626

$ 449,014

$ 451,885

$ 411,518

$ 418,909



















Average total assets $ 42,039,932

$ 41,887,638

$ 38,718,399

$ 41,686,246

$ 38,294,432 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,487,434)

(2,490,899)

(2,308,922)

(2,474,401)

(2,311,940) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 39,552,498

$ 39,396,739

$ 36,409,477

$ 39,211,845

$ 35,982,492



















Return on average tangible assets (non-

GAAP) 1.41 %

1.14 %

1.24 %

1.05 %

1.16 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.



















F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Unaudited)























3Q22

2Q22

3Q21 Tangible book value per common share:









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,406,485

$ 5,436,067

$ 5,098,407 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,486,183)

(2,489,244)

(2,307,432) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,813,420

$ 2,839,941

$ 2,684,093











Common shares outstanding 350,756,155

350,725,378

318,921,616











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.02

$ 8.10

$ 8.42 Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,406,485

$ 5,436,067

$ 5,098,407 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,486,183)

(2,489,244)

(2,307,432) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,920,302

$ 2,946,823

$ 2,790,975











Total assets $ 42,590,050

$ 41,680,903

$ 39,361,110 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,486,183)

(2,489,244)

(2,307,432) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 40,103,867

$ 39,191,659

$ 37,053,678











Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.28 %

7.52 %

7.53 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,406,485

$ 5,436,067

$ 5,098,407 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,486,183)

(2,489,244)

(2,307,432) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,813,420

$ 2,839,941

$ 2,684,093











Total assets $ 42,590,050

$ 41,680,903

$ 39,361,110 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,486,183)

(2,489,244)

(2,307,432) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 40,103,867

$ 39,191,659

$ 37,053,678











Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.02 %

7.25 %

7.24 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.













Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2022 Provision for credit losses, excluding the initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with the Howard

acquisition

(Dollars in thousands)

Provision for credit losses $ 35,569 Less: Initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with the Howard acquisition (19,127) Provision for credit losses, excluding the initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with the Howard

acquisition (non-GAAP) $ 16,442



















For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

2022

2021 KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

















Pre-provision net revenue / average tangible

common equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net interest income $ 297,125

$ 253,690

$ 232,406

$ 784,891

$ 683,200 Non-interest income 82,464

82,154

88,854

242,940

251,431 Less: Non-interest expense (195,057)

(192,774)

(184,226)

(615,257)

(551,588) Pre-provision net revenue (as reported) $ 184,532

$ 143,070

$ 137,034

$ 412,574

$ 383,043 Pre-provision net revenue (as reported)

(annualized) $ 732,112

$ 573,852

$ 543,669

$ 551,610

$ 512,127 Adjustments:

















Add: Merger-related expense (non-interest

expense) 2,105

2,027

940

32,761

940 Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest

expense) —

—

—

4,178

2,644 Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (non-

GAAP) $ 186,637

$ 145,097

$ 137,974

$ 449,513

$ 386,627 Pre-provision net revenue (operating)

(annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 740,464

$ 581,982

$ 547,399

$ 600,997

$ 516,919 Average total shareholders' equity $ 5,506,949

$ 5,437,913

$ 5,063,432

$ 5,464,798

$ 5,006,914 Less: Average preferred shareholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,487,434)

(2,490,899)

(2,308,922)

(2,474,401)

(2,311,940) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,912,633

$ 2,840,132

$ 2,647,628

$ 2,883,515

$ 2,588,092 Pre-provision net revenue (reported) / average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 25.14 %

20.21 %

20.53 %

19.13 %

19.79 % Pre-provision net revenue (operating) / average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 25.42 %

20.49 %

20.68 %

20.84 %

19.97 %



















Efficiency ratio (FTE):

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Total non-interest expense $ 195,057

$ 192,774

$ 184,226

$ 615,257

$ 551,588 Less: Amortization of intangibles (3,547)

(3,549)

(3,022)

(10,323)

(9,096) Less: OREO expense (485)

(433)

(781)

(1,233)

(2,066) Less: Merger-related expense (2,105)

(2,027)

(940)

(32,761)

(940) Less: Branch consolidation costs —

—

—

(4,178)

(2,644) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 188,920

$ 186,765

$ 179,483

$ 566,762

$ 536,842



















Net interest income $ 297,125

$ 253,690

$ 232,406

$ 784,891

$ 683,200 Taxable equivalent adjustment 2,916

2,656

2,620

8,170

8,221 Non-interest income 82,464

82,154

88,854

242,940

251,431 Less: Net securities gains —

(48)

(65)

(48)

(193) Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-

interest income $ 382,505

$ 338,452

$ 323,815

$ 1,035,953

$ 942,659



















Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 49.39 %

55.18 %

55.43 %

54.71 %

56.95 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.



















