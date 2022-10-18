5WPR Expands Mental Health Group Offerings with Psychedelic Therapy Practice

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their mental health group offerings with a specialty sub-division focused on the use of psychedelic therapies.

The division works with industry leaders focusing on the use of ketamine treatments to assist in mental health diagnoses including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorders. With these treatments becoming more mainstream, the team looks forward to helping educate consumers about the benefits, and directing them to the best treatment centers and resources.

"Year-round, 5WPR works alongside our clients to break down stigmas surrounding mental health, and the treatment of mental health, including the use of psychedelic therapies," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "October is Depression Awareness Month, and we feel this is an appropriate time to shine a light on the groundbreaking work the mental health group has been executing."

PR services offered to mental health and psychedelic therapy clients include strategic media relations and thought leadership opportunities, messaging and positioning around new and existing treatment offerings, new office openings and expansion announcement support.

