Middle Tennessee State University's 'Glass House' Marks Largest Smart Window Installation in U.S. Higher Education

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Middle Tennessee State University celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Murphy Center throughout the 2022-2023 academic year, members of the campus community and visitors will immediately notice that the stunningly renovated facility now includes 33,000 square feet of SageGlass smart windows – the largest installation of dynamic glass in higher education in the United States.

"The glass at the Glass House has made a dramatic improvement in the look and feel of our beloved building."

Known affectionately by Blue Raider sports fans as "The Glass House," the iconic building is the home of MTSU's men's and women's basketball programs and the university's primary indoor facility for concerts, commencement ceremonies, and numerous other large events.

The facility boasts a significant upgrade with glass that automatically tints and clears based on the sun, "further enhancing the fan experience at one of the great venues in the region," Director of Athletics Chris Massaro said. "The decision to use SageGlass smart windows was a no-brainer for the Murphy Center's 50th anniversary and gives the building an incredible exterior facelift. The glass at the Glass House has made a dramatic improvement in the look and feel of our beloved building."

SageGlass smart windows block the sun on hot days and harness its heat on cool days, leading to energy savings and sustainability improvements, ensuring that the interior of the building is cool and comfortable for fans and student-athletes.

For MTSU, the decision to use SageGlass smart windows allowed the university to achieve two key goals: modernizing the historic facility for the 21st century and advancing sustainability in line with goal three of MTSU's strategic plan, which calls for the university to be a leader in resourcefulness and efficiency. The busy facility, which hosts approximately 40 large events each year in addition to daily practices and workouts, used to deal with significant glare and heat issues due to the large amount of glass incorporated into the building's design.

"While the four-sided glass facade makes for a distinctive and eye-catching building, Murphy Center used to struggle with glare and temperature regulation and the university had to use curtains and motorized shades to manage sunlight," said Mike Lane, Vice President of Sales for SageGlass. "SageGlass smart windows automatically tint and clear in response to the sun, creating a dynamic indoor environment that's constantly optimized for visual and thermal comfort."

"Higher education has been one of the fastest growing segments for dynamic glass adoption," added Lane. "Dynamic Glass was just added as an eligible technology to the Investment Tax Credit, which effectively lowers the cost premium significantly. New Direct Pay mechanisms will allow tax exempt entities, such as colleges and universities, to benefit from clean energy tax credits which historically they could not. We expect this development to further accelerate smart window adoption in higher education."

Massaro said the improvements "allowed MTSU to both modernize and make the Murphy Center more viable for years to come!"

Learn more about the partnership between SageGlass and Middle Tennessee State University by watching this short video.

About SageGlass

SageGlass is the global leader in electrochromic glass and is transforming the human experience in the built environment. With this smart technology, dynamic glass tints and clears automatically to optimize daylight and regulate temperature — all while maintaining unobstructed views of the outdoors.

With SageGlass, building occupants comfortably experience the biophilic benefits of the outdoors, including stress reduction, enhanced creativity, and greater wellbeing. Architects choose SageGlass to solve solar control challenges elegantly without sacrificing aesthetics. And SageGlass can help building owners use less energy and achieve sustainability and wellness certifications. The SageGlass Symphony® control system can be integrated into smart, connected building systems.

SageGlass holds more than 1,300 patents and counting. And as a wholly owned subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, SageGlass is backed by more than 350 years of building science expertise that only the world leader in sustainable environments can provide.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction, and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME."

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021

More than 166,000 employees, located in 70 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more details on Saint-Gobain, visit http://www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain .

About Middle Tennessee State University

Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee. With a fall enrollment averaging more than 20,000 students for the past five years, MTSU remains committed to providing individualized service in an exciting and nurturing atmosphere where student success is the top priority. MTSU features eight undergraduate colleges and the College of Graduate Studies, and more than 300 programs and departments combined, including accounting, aerospace, concrete industry management, music and recording industry. Offering a wide variety of nationally recognized programs at the baccalaureate, master's and doctoral levels, MTSU takes pride in educating the best and the brightest students from Tennessee and around the world. For more information, call 615-898-2300, visit https://mtsu.edu/ or https://mtsunews.com. Follow MTSU on Twitter @MTSUNews and like us on Facebook.

