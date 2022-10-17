InventHelp Inventor Develops Pants/Shorts for People with Physical Limitations (CSK-253)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for individuals with various disabilities or limited mobility to dress or undress," said an inventor, from Waterloo, S.C., "so I invented the DESIGN BY AOFO. My design could provide wearers with added independence and a sense of accomplishment."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides improved pants or shorts for individuals with various physical limitations. In doing so, it allows the wearer to partially or fully dress or undress without assistance. As a result, it enhances comfort, safety and convenience and it could save time for the wearer and caregiver. The invention features a practical design that is easy to position and remove so it is ideal for individuals with various disabilities including the elderly or children with restrictive movements. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-253, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp