Ambetter Health Expands Benefit Offerings and Geographic Footprint in 2023; Announces Refreshed Brand Name

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health, Centene Corporation's (NYSE: CNC) health insurance marketplace carrier, announced today that it will expand into Alabama and extend its footprint by more than 60 counties across 12 existing states in 2023. The company also announced its updated brand name, Ambetter Health, reflecting its commitment to putting better health at the forefront of its mission.

This past year marked another successful year of Ambetter Health providing members with affordable access to quality care. In 2022, Ambetter Health served more than 2 million members across 27 states. In 2023, Ambetter Health will expand into Alabama and 60 new counties. In total, the Marketplace plan will be available in more than 1,500 counties across 28 states.

"From day one, it has been our mission to ensure that quality, affordable healthcare is accessible to those who need it most," said Kevin Counihan, President of Ambetter Health. "As we approach this next year, Ambetter Health is continuing to remove barriers to healthcare through various services, including virtual care, pharmacy, dental and vision insurance."

In addition to expanding its geographic footprint, Ambetter Health is improving healthcare accessibility through the expansion of Ambetter Health Virtual Access to nine new states, which supports affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support services. For the upcoming Open Enrollment Period, 13 states will offer Ambetter Health Virtual Access, including Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas.

The open enrollment period for Health Insurance Marketplace runs Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. For more information about Ambetter Health and its health coverage plans, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com.

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. Ambetter Health is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, prescription drug coverage, and more.

