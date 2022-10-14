quantilope Named Fourth Fastest Growing Company in Crain's New York Business Fast 50 2022 List

Crain's New York Business honors quantilope, the automated consumer insights company's rapid growth.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crain's New York Business has named quantilope on its annual Fast 50 list of the fastest growing companies in the New York City metro area. Increasing revenues by 1198% since 2018, quantilope's outsized success demonstrates the strength of quantilope's automated research technology alongside the market demand for a modernized, technology-powered approach to consumer insights.

"Growing our New York business has been a remarkable experience over the past three and a half years," said Thomas Fandrich, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at quantilope. "Market research is one of the last industries to be fully disrupted by technology. Our growth has been rooted in our ability to empower brands and insights leaders with a scalable platform-approach to obtaining high quality consumer insights faster than ever before. An approach that not only democratizes advanced research but also elevates the role of insights manager into strategic advisors for their executive teams."

The full Crain's New York Business Fast 50 List 2022 measures growth in revenue from 2018 to 2021. The full list can be found here.

