Coast Guard Foundation Launches Matching Gift Opportunity to Support Coast Guard Members who Lost Homes to Hurricane Ian

STONINGTON, Conn., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced it launched a matching gift opportunity to support Coast Guard members who lost homes to Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.

Coast Guard National Strike Force members scan Pine Island, Florida for people in need on Oct. 1, 2022. The National Strike Force team in Southwest Florida comprises members from the Pacific, Gulf, and Atlantic strike teams. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard (PRNewswire)

The Coast Guard Foundation provides emergency grants to help Coast Guard members rebuild and recover from Hurricane Ian.

Since Hurricane Ian decimated southwest Florida, Coast Guard members rescued more than 1,000 people and 100 pets in less than seven days, including bringing relief supplies and evacuating residents from communities that were wholly isolated after the storm.

Among the rescuers and first responders are Coast Guard members who lost homes or suffered other damages from Ian.

The Coast Guard Foundation is providing emergency grants to Coast Guard members who suffered losses from Hurricanes Ian and Fiona so they can quickly get resources to bounce back from the devastation as they continue to serve our nation.

"Thanks to the Coast Guard Foundation and its donors for all of the support," shared Coast Guard Commander Shawn Lansing, executive officer for Coast Guard members on the West Coast of Florida. "I know some members took advantage of the grants and were effusive on how quick and easy the process was. It was a huge relief and let them quickly address their situations and refocus on their Coast Guard duties."

To keep pace with the number of requests for assistance, the Foundation launched a matching gift appeal on Oct. 11. Every donation to the Foundation's emergency relief program up to $40,000 will be doubled by an anonymous donor.

"We are here now, and we will continue to be there in the future to lend a helping hand to Coast Guard members and families," said Susan Ludwig, Coast Guard Foundation President. "Our emergency support program is made possible by the generosity of our Coast Guard Foundation community who stands side-by-side with us in being there for Coast Guard members and families where and when they need us most."

Coast Guard Foundation senior leadership is available to speak more about how the organization supports Coast Guard members in their time of great need. Visit coastguardfoundation.org/emergency-relief-grant to learn more about the grant process.

To donate to the emergency response effort to assist in this natural disaster and others in the future: coastguardfoundation.org/emergencyrelief

Coast Guard Foundation Logo File. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coast Guard Foundation