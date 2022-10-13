Titan America Attains State-of-the-Art End-to-End Digitalization of its Cement Plants

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan America has announced the successful implementation of digitalization applications based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning at its two cement plants, resulting in enhanced equipment throughput and reliability, reduced energy consumption, and improved product consistency and quality.

Titan America has successfully implemented AI and machine learning digital applications at its two cement plants.

Titan America has deployed autonomous AI real-time optimization algorithms that dynamically process vast amounts of data from plant sensors and continuously adjust variables, bringing the equipment to optimum operational performance. With each iteration, the AI algorithms rapidly maximize throughput and decrease energy consumption in all the main assets of the plants.

Further elevating the reliability of its cement plant operations, Titan has implemented plant-wide failure prediction systems that continuously receive and analyze signals from thousands of sensors to detect process and equipment operation abnormalities significantly earlier than could be otherwise detectable. The alerts generated are reviewed and evaluated by dedicated teams in remote service centers, staffed by deep domain experts. Titan's monitoring experts analyze each event to determine potential root causes, identify corresponding corrective actions, and collaborate with plant operators to troubleshoot issues at the earliest stages, allowing intervention well before breakdowns occur.

Finally, AI- based predictive quality applications, supported by sophisticated quality control equipment, are being implemented to predict cement performance at the time of production, enabling plant operators to improve the grinding process, lower clinker consumption, and ensure consistent product quality and performance resulting in less carbon footprint.

Bill Zarkalis, President & CEO: "I'm incredibly proud to mark the end-to-end digital transformation of our cement plants. A systematic process of test and learn that started several years ago has reached an important milestone. Titan America is today at the forefront within our Industry. But we know this race is a marathon, a continuous process of reimagining and redesigning the way we produce and offer our products and solutions to meet the fast-changing market and community needs. As we continue to build digital capabilities within our manufacturing, logistics and customer-care processes, we remain focused on our mission to offer innovative construction materials and solutions that improve life on our planet."

These novel digital applications have resulted in significant operational improvements, cost efficiencies, and solid performance governance of Titan's manufacturing operations.

Capitalizing on the gains realized from the digitalization of its manufacturing process, Titan America is now moving to boost the overall customer experience through the deployment of similar digital and predictive application solutions to optimize its logistics and distribution systems. These enhancements will result in a more resilient, efficient, and predictable supply chain with improved bottom-line results.

About Titan America LLC

Titan America LLC (www.titanamerica.com) and its family of companies are leading heavy building materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries. Throughout its 120-year history, it has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit www.titan-cement.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Titan America LLC