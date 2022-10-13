Ready, Set, Shop! Inaugural 'Jane Day' Event Primed for Deals

Female-driven online retailer Jane hosts day filled with deals and doorbusters on Oct. 20

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you know, you know. Fans of the women's marketplace and deal site Jane are in the know and are ready to celebrate the very first Jane Day on Oct. 20. Offering daily deals from its curated boutique marketplace, Jane features the latest in fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children's clothing and more, especially on Jane Day. The deals make for fabulous holiday gifts, stocking stuffers, self-care items and hosting essentials. Thousands of deals ship free on Jane Day, and every day on the site and app.

The inaugural Jane Day event officially kicks off the holiday season on Oct. 20 by offering its lowest prices and best online deals. Complementing Jane's amazing year-round prices, Jane Day rewards customers with up to 70% off their favorite, carefully selected products while also offering existing and new loyalty members 20 times the points (the most bonus points ever offered). Top deals include incredible discounts on trendy sweaters, Oprah's favorite Warmies Heatable Slippers, 6-piece luxury sheet sets, CC® Beanie Hats, customizable artwork, face rollers and skin care, designer fragrances, stretchy jeans, crossbody bags, holiday outfits for the family, adorable graphic tees and many more.

"While the big players in e-commerce and marketplace may have created the concept of annual deal day events, Jane has been celebrating and promoting great savings and finds since our founding in 2011," said CEO Joana McKenna. "We feature stellar deals every day of the year, but on Jane Day, we are proudly featuring the deepest discounts in Jane history. And, while it feels good to score a deal and save, it feels even better knowing you are supporting more than 2,000 predominantly women-owned small businesses across the country. When you shop on Jane, you aren't just buying something, you are buying into something."

From clothing and jewelry to electronics and seasonal items, everyone can take advantage of a deal (or two or three). The finds are truly endless as more than 2,000 small businesses, many women and minority-owned, sell on Jane's highly curated platform that meets the evolving needs of consumers. It is a one-stop shop for even the pickiest people on your gift list.

Jane Day officially commences on Oct. 20 at 2 a.m. EST on Jane.com and the Jane App. Customers are invited to shop the best prices of the year while supporting small businesses across the U.S. The savings are absolutely prime, and there's no membership fee for those eager to skip the Black Friday mayhem and get their holiday shopping done early. A full list of Jane Day Deals can be found at https://jane.com/doorbusters starting at 12 a.m MST on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Founded in 2011, Jane is a boutique marketplace featuring the latest in women's fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children's clothing and more. With an industry-leading e-commerce platform, Jane empowers small women-owned businesses across the country – both online sellers and brick-and-mortar shops – and helps customers stay on-trend, all at amazing prices. Featuring hundreds of new products every day, Jane has everything you need to live your best, most stylish life. A seven-time Inc. 5000 brand, Jane is also ranked on the Utah Business Fastest-Growing Companies and Financial Times America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 list. To learn more, please visit Jane.com, download the app in the Apple or Google Play Stores, or follow on Instagram.

