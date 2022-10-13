IFS helps customers drive towards ESG goals with IFS Cloud October 2022 release

MIAMI , Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, has announced the latest enhancements to IFS Cloud™. The October 2022 release, part of a twice-annual release cycle of the software, contains numerous enhancements designed to help customers meet their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

Of the new capabilities in the latest release of IFS Cloud, many features are aimed at making it easier and faster for customers to collect, manage and record key data that provides visibility into their environmental performance. These enhancements include:

New functionality to track indirect greenhouse gas emissions to assess an organization's overall carbon footprint in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. [Sustainability Hub]

The ability to help company and project teams connect and extract data from various sources and assess their performance in Scope 1 and 2 of the Sustainability Hub. [Sustainability Hub]

A new feature, enabling organizations to record vehicle usage and environmental costs in the planning and scheduling optimization (PSO) process, allowing companies to capture data around the performance of different vehicle types and compare the results, while also enabling report generation to support ESG initiatives. [Planning and Scheduling Optimization]

Reduce spare part inventory and increase refurbishment by empowering mobile service technicians to manage the return of unused inventory and uninstalled components easily and accurately, thereby reducing waste. [Service Management]

Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer, IFS, said: "IFS has come a long way in a short time in its ability to understand and track customers' ESG performance and support them on their journey to sustainability. We have concentrated on the element that represents the biggest challenge: data. Understanding data and being able to collect and interpret it is ultimately fundamental to any strategy. We are focused on making this easier and simpler for every organization to achieve."

Pedersen continued: "Your organization's environmental, social, and governance goals are in the spotlight. IFS tools and innovations provide the data to help drive towards your aims, show progress against commitments, and demonstrate accountability and transparency. Our message to our customers is: 'Stay focused on ESG goals and making an impact on the planet.'"

IFS's twice-annual release cycle, of which the October 2022 update is the latest example, allows customers to constantly evolve their solution without the need for major upgrades or migrations, clearing their road to focus on business transformation.

For more information about the October 2022 release of IFS Cloud, please visit: https://www.ifs.com/assets/cloud/what-is-new-in-ifs-cloud-22r2

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 5,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1 520 396 2155

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/855/3647833/af9df2c0d631b10e.pdf 134 ESG goals October 2022 press release 008 https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/picture2,c3100598 Picture2

View original content:

SOURCE IFS