HELLAS BOOSTS PANTHER PRIDE & SAFETY AS PETAL POWERS FORWARD ON MATRIX HELIX®, ECOTHERM®, & CUSHDRAIN®

PETAL, Miss., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We want to put our kids in the best position to be successful," says Petal High School Head Football Coach Allen Glenn. The attention to detail is what sets Petal apart. Pride and safety are on full display at the renovated multi-purpose field for the Petal Panthers. Hellas installed a Matrix Helix® synthetic turf system, with Ecotherm® infill, and Cushdrain® shock pad.

Petal High School chose Hellas for their construction and installation needs at their renovated multi-purpose stadium.

In 2021 Glenn was so impressed with Hellas' Matrix Helix synthetic turf system when the Panthers played the Wildcats of Columbia High School at Walter Payton Field that it was time for change in Petal at Panther Stadium. "I knew when my feet hit the turf, I went straight to our Superintendent Dr. Matthew Dillon and said I don't know what we've got to do, but this is what we want right here." Recently Hellas installed turf at the following Mississippi High Schools Long Beach, Pearl River Central, Gulfport, Lafayette, and Lowndes Multi-Sports Complex.

Hellas crews extended the width of the field by five feet along the sidelines, while adding new concrete curbs, Eco Nailer™ edging boards, and electrical connections. The endzones are red with hand crafted white and black lettering that accent the hedges along the black steel fence. This is a common look in college football stadiums in the Southeastern part of the United States. The red and black border, along with white football stripes and grey soccer markings, add to the turf appeal at this school located just Northeast of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Matrix with Helix has monofilament fibers and shape memory technology. The curled fibers are resilient, stable, and bounce back after use to secure the infill, prevent migration and 'splash-out' for an aesthetically pleasing playing surface. Hellas' Matrix Helix synthetic turf is trusted by ten NFL teams for their game field or practice facilities. "We went with Hellas and it's a game changer," said Glenn, who is also the Assistant Athletic Director at Petal. Referring to the Matrix Helix turf system, Glenn added "It's second to none. I think it's the best product in the country."

Petal selected Hellas' Ecotherm infill, which uses cellulose fibers for dramatic cooling effect. Cellulose is the natural fiber that makes up plant cell walls. Ecotherm captures ambient moisture from the air, creating an evaporative cooling effect for the turf system, which reduces field temperatures up to 30 degrees compared to traditional crumb rubber infill.

Cushdrain is an elastic layer paved in place over a laser-graded drainstone foundation that provides planarity and holds its form throughout multiple life cycles. The Cushdrain allows for better drainage, while the shock pad helps protect athletes from injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface. "With athletes being faster, bigger, and stronger now than maybe they were in the past, we want to make sure our kids are safe," Glenn said. Eco Nailer is a 100% recycled nailer board that is non-toxic and water-resistant, which will not rot, mildew, decay, or warp under extreme freeze-thaw cycles.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. By controlling the supply chain and building facilities with its own forces, Hellas can complete any turf, track, court, or sports lighting project – start to finish – without delay. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins all play or practice on Hellas fields. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

About Petal High School – Located in Forrest County, Mississippi, Petal High School is based along the Leaf River. The City of Petal has a population of 10,692 and is part of the Hattiesburg, Mississippi metropolitan area of the United States of America. Story Video Links

https://vimeo.com/759739520/0603866483

Media Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

jpower@hellasconstruction.com

