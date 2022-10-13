BroadcastMed Acquires Harborside

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadcastMed, the world's most innovative healthcare media company, has acquired Harborside, a leader in medical publishing and communications specializing in oncology. The acquisition expands BroadcastMed's total reach to over 2.8 million health care professionals across 16 adult specialties and 10 pediatric specialties, resulting in the addition of doctors, advanced practitioners, medical societies, medical affairs professionals, and health care marketers. The official announcement was made on October 4, 2022. This strategic investment is backed by 424 Capital, a growth capital partner.

BroadcastMed is committed to providing physicians and other allied healthcare professionals with convenient access to the very best in educational content. Harborside's mission is to advance the field of oncology through better information, continuing BroadcastMed's tradition of providing industry-leading clinical content to front-line healthcare professionals with the ultimate objective of improving patient outcomes.

The acquisition continues BroadcastMed's tremendous growth trajectory, which is driven by its vision to elevate and expand the global dialogue on healthcare. By reaching a wide audience of healthcare constituents and empowering connections, BroadcastMed is able to gather and analyze intelligence from those engagements to create more value for its clients.

"Our acquisition of Harborside will help advance the field of oncology communications to greater heights. BroadcastMed is committed to using our industry-leading media solutions to improve the ways in which specialty-centric clinicians share their subject matter expertise," stated Ross Joel, CEO.

"Acquiring Harborside allows BroadcastMed to take another strategic step forward in growing a multi-channel resource to serve all healthcare audiences," stated Peter Gailey, President.

Harborside leads the way in connecting oncology marketers and medical societies with health care professionals through advertising, sponsored content, video, events, podcasts and other custom solutions. With a reputation for high-quality, diverse offerings, and its partnerships with the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, the Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology, and other organizations, Harborside has gained an unmatched level of trust from clinicians.

Harborside provides print and digital advertising services for The ASCO Post, the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology, and JNCCN-Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. In addition, Harborside provides advertising services for ASCO's suite of publications—the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO), JCO Oncology Practice, JCO Clinical Cancer Informatics, JCO Precision Oncology, and JCO Global Oncology.

In January of 2022, Harborside expanded its services to the field of dentistry, beginning a partnership with the American Dental Association (ADA). The ADA is the nation's largest dental association, representing more than 162,000 dentist members. Harborside is responsible for advertising and sponsorship sales for ADA Publishing (including the monthly Journal of the American Dental Association), SmileCon™, and the ADA's comprehensive product portfolio, which includes database licensing, coding resources, custom surveys, continuing education, customized patient education, and more.

With decades of experience and more than 18,000 media productions to date, BroadcastMed is solidifying its position as a healthcare media company inspiring the future of medicine. BroadcastMed was the first media company in the world to livestream surgeries online. The company provides data-driven solutions to optimize marketing and education initiatives for healthcare organizations such as Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific, Novartis, Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses, and the Institute for Functional Medicine.

About Harborside

Harborside is more than a leader in medical publishing and communications—it is a destination that has earned the trust of doctors, advanced practitioners, medical societies, medical affairs professionals, and health-care marketers.

At Harborside, its mission is to help advance the field of oncology through better information. Harborside's reputation for high-quality, diverse offerings and partnerships with ASCO, NCCN, APSHO, ADA and other organizations have led to an unmatched level of trust from clinicians.

Standing at the nexus of oncologists, marketers, and societies, Harborside is uniquely positioned to deliver knowledge. Harborside is the foremost medical communications company that oncology clinicians turn to for accurate content, news, and education.

About BroadcastMed

BroadcastMed is the world's most innovative healthcare media company with an unwavering commitment to elevating and expanding the global dialogue on healthcare to improve patient outcomes. BroadcastMed helps the world's leading hospitals, medical device, association, and pharmaceutical companies create and distribute trusted educational content to physicians and allied healthcare professionals.

BroadcastMed has evolved into an industry staple for hospitals and healthcare companies hoping to actively engage physicians and healthcare professionals, launch new products, provide peer-to-peer education, advance continuing education (CE), participate in clinical affairs, and deliver patient-focused health information. BroadcastMed powers more than 200 client-branded content distribution platforms and has a total reach of more than 2.8 million health care providers. Ten of the Top 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospitals are BroadcastMed clients. For more information about BroadcastMed visit broadcastmed.com.

About 424 Capital

424 Capital is a growth capital partner that invests in lower middle-market companies within technology and tech-enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. Focusing primarily on investments in healthcare and renewable energy, we invest in, empower, and enable companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. For more information about 424 Capital, visit 424capital.com.

