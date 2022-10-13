Aqua-Yield® Expands Leadership Team With Key New Hires

Award-winning nanoliquid™ technology company appoints key executives to support its phase of growth and development

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua-Yield®, the leading nanoliquid company for agricultural production worldwide, today announced several additions to its senior executive team. Marco Guirado has been appointed Vice President of International Sales where he will oversee the company's international revenue growth and client experience teams. In addition, Trent Whiting has joined Aqua-Yield® as its new Vice President of Sales for the U.S. and Canada, with responsibility for growth strategies and business development for the North American market.

"Both Trent and Marco have unique experience and skill sets that will play a vital role in Aqua-Yield's next phase of growth," said Clark Bell, co-founder and CEO of Aqua-Yield®. "We have placed a significant emphasis on building the right leadership team which has allowed us to strategically stay ahead of the competition and anticipate fickle market trends and regulatory requirements."

Guirado brings to Aqua-Yield® decades of industry experience. Most recently he served as the International Business Director for the Stoller Group where he oversaw growth for the company's international markets. Prior to the Stoller Group, Guirado was a Regional Business and Marketing Manager with Valent BioSciences. He oversaw three business units in Latin America for the company and developed annual sales as well as marketing short range strategies and mid range strategies.

Whiting has cultivated a stellar reputation as a sales leader with expertise in revenue growth strategies, new business and market segment development. Prior to joining Aqua-Yield, Whiting held several sales leadership positions with Redox Bio-Nutrients where he oversaw international sales for the company in both their T & O and Agriculture sectors. In this position, Whiting helped to inspire and motivate high-performing teams in a competitive market and developed strategic partnerships between Redox Bio-Nutrients and its many retail partners.

"Marco and Trent have the depth of experience that will help inspire and energize our entire organization in its mission to provide more food for the planet in a sustainable and responsible manner," added Clark. "As we look to the future, we are perfectly positioned to accelerate our continued growth and deliver even greater value for our investors, customers, and employees."

About Aqua-Yield

With the recent news of becoming a USDA and EPA Winner of the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge, retailers and growers alike are encouraged by the benefits of Aqua-Yield® nanoliquid™ products have to offer, especially during this time of economic turmoil. Aqua-Yield offers a technology unlike anything else on the market, having created its own segment in the world of inputs. The ag industry is starting to take notice of this technology company out of Utah that recommends just 2-6 oz of its liquid technology per acre. Backed by several Universities, 3rd party trials, and several years of testing by its technical team, Aqua-Yield has given their customers across the country, and across the world, the solutions they've been looking for. From stressed out crops, to the unconquered weed problems, to the lack of nutrient availability, or just to helping maintain healthier soil. Aqua-Yield® is solving big problems while being affordable, flexible, and clean. For more information about the company and its solutions, visit www.aquayield.com .

