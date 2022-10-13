Ansira Appoints Catie Cryder-Holoubek as Executive Vice President of Media

Cryder-Holoubek joins the executive leadership team bringing a deep background in programmatic, local, tier three, and national media

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology, today announced that Catie Cryder-Holoubek has joined the executive leadership team in the role of Executive Vice President of Media. She will report to Ansira's President Andy Arnold and will drive the operations of the company's media practice and partner with Product and Engineering teams on the proprietary ad-tech roadmap.

"Catie's extensive expertise in media will provide an immediate and meaningful impact to Ansira's clients whose media programs are one of the significant ways they connect with partners and customers in their distributed ecosystems," said Arnold. "Catie will lead our talented media team and drive operational excellence for our clients while also providing the thought leadership that sets Ansira apart. I'm thrilled for Catie to join our executive team."

Cryder-Holoubek most recently served as Chief Operations Officer at Pinnacle Advertising where she led a combined media team that planned, bought, optimized, and analyzed across all media channels with a scalable and innovative media methodology. She led her team to deliver new product launches, local media activation, national Super Bowl ads, and cross-channel marketing attribution utilizing first and third-party data sets for clients including Honda, Gander Outdoors, Garrett Popcorn Shops, and Weathertech. Cryder-Holoubek previously served as EVP, Media at Pinnacle during which time she crafted bespoke media plans to match her clients' desired customer journeys focusing on reaching an audience with an increasingly fragmented media consumption. Rounding out Cryder-Holoubek's experience was her work as Chicago Market Director of Digital Brand Strategies at 2060 Digital where she supported small- and medium-sized businesses by providing access to the expertise of certified teams and platforms to businesses that would have been "too small, not interesting" for larger agencies.

"Ansira's media solutions, inclusive of the proprietary ad-tech, are industry-leading," remarked Cryder-Holoubek. "I am energized by the opportunity to join the Ansira team and drive success for this impressive roster of clients."

Cryder-Holoubek joins Arnold on the Ansira executive team along with Chief Operating & Financial Officer Rudy Gonzalez, Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Jo Sands, Chief Product & Technology Officer Ed McLaughlin, and Executive Vice President Integrated Loyalty Sukumar Muthya.

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

Ansira is an independent, global marketing technology and services firm that empowers companies operating in a distributed ecosystem to improve performance by realizing a connected marketplace.

Ansira and its subsidiary Sincro enable brands and their agents, franchisees, dealers, and distributors to drive demand, create seamless customer experiences, and drive revenue through marketing services and proprietary technology platforms.

Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn , and to learn more about Sincro, visit SincroDigital.com or LinkedIn.

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 395 private equity investments across 41 countries, and as of June 30, 2022, had $96 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of 270 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit AdventInternational.com or LinkedIn.

