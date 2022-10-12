WOW! Makes Donation to American Red Cross to Support Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has made a $30,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support their Hurricane Ian relief efforts across Florida.

(PRNewsfoto/WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone) (PRNewswire)

This donation to the Red Cross will help keep shelters open and emergency response vehicles stocked with needed supplies. WOW! has customers, employees and facilities in Pinellas County and Tampa, communities that were severely impacted by flooding, wind damage and power outages. In Seminole County and Orange County, where the company has recently begun or will begin construction of its all-fiber network, significant rainfall caused flooding that damaged homes and businesses.

"Our hearts go out to our neighbors and friends affected by this historic and deadly storm," said Teresa Elder, CEO at WOW!. "We know the cleanup and rebuilding will take months and we are fully committed to working with the community and organizations like the Red Cross to help local residents and businesses recover."

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.