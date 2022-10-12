SCIENTIFIC GAMES AND GROUPE FDJ DEBUT LOTTERY GAMES OF THE FUTURE

Global Lottery Industry Leaders Partner on Innovative iDecide Games Where Players Can Decide to Stake Physical Game Winnings in Digital Game Play

ATLANTA , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games and Groupe FDJ, the operator of France's national lottery La Franϛaise des Jeux, unveiled iDecide, a revolutionary lottery game enhancement that gives instant scratch card players the option to continue their play experience with a digital game and potentially expand their winnings. The concept is a first for the global lottery industry.

The debut of iDecide comes days before the World Lottery Summit in Vancouver, where demonstrations will be hosted by Groupe FDJ and Scientific Games, partners on the innovation.

Here's how it works: Each instant scratch card game featuring iDecide has a QR code and a callout promoting the opportunity to continue playing. If a player wins on the physical card, they can decide to cash their winning ticket at retail or wager a portion or all their winnings in a digital game. The iDecide digital game is accessed by scanning the QR code with a mobile device. To increase winnings, the player must successfully advance through the digital game. Advancement is randomly determined by the decisions the player makes during the digital game.

Xavier Etienne, Executive Vice President Technology and International for FDJ, said, "iDecide easily connects lottery players from an instant scratch card game sold at retail to the digital channel. These unique products were strategically developed to connect physical and digital game play with a focus on providing a unique digital entertainment experience for players while preserving FDJ's strong retailer network. There has never been anything like iDecide, it is truly a product of the future for the global lottery industry."

iDecide games are secure and maintain the integrity and pre-defined prize structure of the physical game. Digital player registration is not required. All prize winnings from both the physical and digital games are redeemed at a lottery retailer. If the player wishes to end play with the physical game, any winnings may be redeemed instantly. If the player decides to move to the digital game, the winning will be automatically updated with the outcome of the digital game.

Jeff Martineck, Senior VP of Global Lottery Product Innovation for Scientific Games, said, "Games featuring iDecide modernize the lottery experience for the consumer. These unique games put the power of choice into the consumer's hands, moving them seamlessly from retail to digital as they decide how deeply they want to play and win. Best of all, iDecide games firmly connect lottery retailers to the digital channel, maximizing revenues and contributions to lottery good cause programs."

iDecide is a proven innovation, with FDJ launching three games featuring the enhancement across its network of 30,000 retailers in France. Additional testing with consumer research groups was also conducted by Scientific Games to confirm the potential is universal.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery products, technology and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

About Groupe FDJ

La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group) is France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide. FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience. FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A – FDJ.PA) and is a member of indices including the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

For further information, visit www.groupefdj.com

