Pieces Predict Now Available in Epic App Market

Pieces brings its predictive analytics directly to the Epic Patient List to enable early interventions and reduce manual effort for front-line staff

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieces , a healthcare AI company, announced that it is now available in the Epic App Market Gallery as an App Blossom. The application auto-generates physician-driven insights and predictions to enable early interventions, including clinical summaries of patients, projected discharge dates, and barriers to discharge directly within the Epic Patient List.

Since 2007, Pieces' physicians, engineers, and researchers have built solutions that make complex health care decisions easier. Our solutions leverage Natural Language Processing and AI to follow patients 24/7 across healthcare and community settings. The result? Better care and healthier communities. (PRNewsfoto/Pieces, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The ongoing national labor shortage is contributing to higher costs and capacity constraints, and health systems are continually challenged to do more with less. Pieces uses AI to get things done for busy physicians, nurses, and case managers." says Ruben Amarasingham, MD, founder, and CEO of Pieces.

Pieces, who already works with Epic customer sites, will be live with this more advanced integration in health systems this year.

"Pieces Predict optimizes the systems and processes that constitute a large portion of the clinician's day and having Predict in the Patient List will deliver critical insights directly into the care team's current workflow in real time, enabling more proactive care without added chart review. We can help hospitals alleviate resource pressures while maintaining a high quality of care for patients," added Amarasingham.

Pieces Predict enables care teams to intervene early and efficiently. By reducing manual effort, providers and care managers can work more efficiently within hospitals and healthcare systems. Predicting outcomes leads to early detection and intervention to prevent adverse events and improvement on capacity issues impacted by excess length of stay and readmissions.

About Pieces Predict

Pieces Predict helps care teams more proactively care for their patients. The application uses natural language processing, predictive modeling, and machine learning technology to garner insights from the EHR, structured and unstructured, that helps providers identify and manage clinical and non-clinical barriers to discharge throughout the patient's stay. The application has supported institutions in reducing their excess length of stay by as much as 88%. For more information, or to request a demo, visit www.piecestech.com .

About Pieces

Pieces, Inc. is a healthcare artificial intelligence and data science company that addresses clinical and social determinants of health through intelligent software and services. Using cloud-based artificial intelligence with clinically based natural language processing (NLP) and physician-supervised machine learning, our tools help streamline clinician workflows and improve patient outcomes.

Epic and App Market are registered trademarks or trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

