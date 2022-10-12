PCF Insurance Services Acquires West Virginia Agency, Infuse Insurance

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Infuse Insurance, an independent, community-based agency offering a comprehensive suite of home, auto, business, and life insurance solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/PCF Insurance Services) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to welcome Infuse Insurance, a young, high-growth agency that now anchors our footprint in West Virginia," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of PCF Insurance Services. "At PCF, our goal is to support and provide resources to allow our partners to singularly focus on growing their books of business. The team at Infuse Insurance is poised for explosive growth and will benefit greatly from PCF's supporting network and back-office support."

The PCF business model supports and expands on the agency's continued success, finding strategic growth opportunities through a people-centric approach to selling insurance. This agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support PCF Insurance's tremendous organic growth profile and aligns its national Partner Network through equity ownership, long-term investment plans, and resources.

"Partnering with PCF Insurance will boost our ability to excel beyond our performance high-watermark," said Danny Gill, Principal of Infuse Insurance. "PCF Insurance's network of stellar Agency Partners and their commitment to taking care of employees with compensation and benefits is unrivaled."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Infuse Insurance

Infuse Insurance is a local insurance agency offering clients a comprehensive suite of home, auto, business, and commercial umbrella insurance solutions in Beckley, Belle, Princeton, Bluewell, Welch, Mullens, Chapmanville, and Logan, West Virginia. Learn more at infuseinsurance.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life, health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services