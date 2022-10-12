Miro Names Justin Coulombe as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Profitable Growth through Next Stage of Scaling

Coulombe joins Miro's leadership team to scale business model and lead global finance organization

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro, the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, today announced the appointment of Justin Coulombe as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Coulombe brings more than 15 years of experience to Miro, having led strategic financial and planning operations in his previous roles at Momentive Global (previously SurveyMonkey), Box, Autodesk, and others. As a key member of Miro's leadership team, Coulombe will report directly to Miro co-founder and CEO Andrey Khusid, and join the company's New York City hub.

"Over the past 10 years, the Miro team has done an incredible job of building and scaling our business, enabling us to effectively respond to the market and turn opportunity into success. One of the keys to our success is bringing in leaders with a strong vision and desire to help us help our customers build the next big thing with Miro," said Khusid. "As we look to our future, I believe that Justin's experience, energy and passion for building strong teams and company culture will help us to further mature as an organization and continue driving profitable growth."

Coulombe's experience spans roles in technology investment banking and public accounting, to strategy and finance leadership roles in public software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. Prior to joining Miro, Coulombe was CFO of Momentive Global, helping scale the company's operations post-IPO. Prior to that, Coulombe spent four years at Box in various finance leadership roles as the company transitioned from a single to multi-product business. Before Box, Coulombe held various leadership roles in corporate development and finance at Autodesk as the company navigated a business model transformation at multi-billion dollar revenue scale. Coulombe earned a Masters of Business Administration from University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Science from University of Maryland, College Park. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

"Before joining Miro as an employee, I was a customer and learned first hand how valuable the product can be for teams of all sizes. I simply loved it and it's now become an important element in how I work every day," said Coulombe. "It is rare to find a company with this mix of opportunity, product, team, and culture that's also ready to meet the moment. I believe we are uniquely suited to build a generational platform - and an exceptional business. I look forward to building on the success of this talented team and working with them on what's to come."

About Miro

Miro is an online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 35M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit: https://miro.com.

