Join TuSimple's Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call, November 1, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP) will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after the market close. Following the release via the wire services, TuSimple will host a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

(PRNewsfoto/TuSimple) (PRNewswire)

What: TuSimple Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. PDT/ 5 p.m. EDT

The conference call will be webcast live on TuSimple's Investor Relations website at ir.tusimple.com . Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Company's Investor Relations website or by clicking here .

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.tusimple.com.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, Driver Out semi-truck run on open public roads, and the development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.