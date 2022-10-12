HIGHMARK WHOLECARE ANNOUNCES 2023 MEDICARE DUAL SPECIAL NEEDS (D-SNP) HEALTH PLAN BENEFITS

4.0 Star-Rated (out of 5 stars), Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield Medicare D-SNP Health Plans Will Be Available Across 58 Counties in Pennsylvania



PITTSBURGH , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Wholecare, formerly Gateway Health, a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the total health of its members, today announced new plan benefits for its Highmark Wholecare Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield 2023 Medicare Dual Special Needs (D-SNP) health plans.

For the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period, Highmark Wholecare Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield Medicare D-SNP plans will be available in 58 of 67 counties across Pennsylvania.

Highmark Wholecare plans earned a 4.0-star quality rating (out of 5 stars) for contract year 2023 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The health insurer offers medical, prescription drug, and supplemental benefits through its Highmark Wholecare Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield Medicare Assured Diamond and Ruby Plans. Both plans include $0 premium with $0 copay options.

"Highmark Wholecare Medicare D-SNP health plan benefits reflect our commitment to the whole health of our members, and our knowledge and experience caring for the unique health care challenges of people who need our help the most," said Tammy Palmgren, Vice President, Sales, Highmark Wholecare. "We have placed added emphasis this year on providing benefits that promote preventive care, including oral care and medications, and address important social determinants of health such as food insecurity."

Highmark Wholecare Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield Medicare Assured Diamond and Ruby Plans (HMO D-SNP) were created for Medicare beneficiaries who are eligible for full or partial Medicaid benefits.

Plan highlights for those who qualify include:

$0 per month plan premiums

$0 copay on services like primary care, preventive care, blood work and more

Supplemental Benefits beyond traditional Medicare, such as:

New for 2023, the Highmark Wholecare Medicare Assured plans will offer benefits that promote whole health care and help address social determinants of health.

All Diamond members will receive a healthy food and utility support card , valued at more than $2,000 , per year . Transportation will be offered to help take members to and from the grocery store and fitness centers

Both Diamond and Ruby plans will provide $0 prescription drugs to their members, allowing them to save at the pharmacy

For more information, visit www.highmarkwholecare.com/Medicare or call 1-877-428-3929, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

About Highmark Wholecare

We believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, we are coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our team members are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 30,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. We are also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.

Highmark Wholecare offers Medicare and Medicaid HMO plans in Pennsylvania. Enrollment in these plans depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

