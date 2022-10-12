The Fresh Market Surges Past One Million Loyalty Club Members in Less than a Year

The Ultimate Loyalty Experience helps guests save big at checkout!

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, Inc. is celebrating a huge milestone: In less than a year, the specialty food retailer's loyalty program has reached more than one million members. The Ultimate Loyalty Experience (ULX) launched in March 2022 and has seen rapid increases, resulting in even more weekly satisfied shoppers at the company's 160 stores and saving them thousands of dollars. This week marks the milestone of reaching its One Millionth member—in less than seven months.

The company researched best in class loyalty programs and tailored the Ultimate Loyalty Experience to meet the needs of its guests. The Fresh Market is known for being the best place to shop during special occasions and as such one of the most popular features of the Ultimate Loyalty Experience has been the Free Slice of Birthday Cake members receive during their birthday month just for being a member of the program. Along with the free slice of birthday cake and frequent shopper clubs, the program also evolved to meet the current economic conditions and continues to surprise and delight its members. In celebration and appreciation of reaching one million members, The Fresh Market will randomly select one ULX member in each of its 160 stores to receive a $25 reward during the month of October.

On average, members of the Ultimate Loyalty Experience can save up to $50 each week by purchasing specially priced premium products that are "member only prices." As example, ULX members have received an additional $1-2.00 savings on premium meats and seafoods, along with special pricing on other fresh food and pantry items.

"The Ultimate Loyalty Experience allows our guests to make special occasions truly memorable by offering the quality that they know and trust from The Fresh Market at members-only pricing," said Jeff Snyder, Director of Loyalty at The Fresh Market. "That's in addition to several surprise and delight elements of the program that engage our guests. The best part? It's free to be a member!"

The Fresh Market is planning a major fundraiser for Black Friday this year involving its Ultimate Loyalty Members entitled "Members Helping Members" in partnership with Feeding America. More details will be announced on November 1, 2022. Guests can register for the Ultimate Loyalty Experience online or in store. It only takes 30 seconds to Sign Up and Save!

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

