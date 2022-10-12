THE BIG3 RETURNS TO CBS IN SUMMER OF 2023 FOR LEAGUE'S SIXTH SEASON

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced CBS is returning as the league's primary broadcast partner for the BIG3's sixth season. CBS will air more than 20 hours of live weekend games in the summer of 2023, when the league returns to its original touring model with games in 10 different cities.

"After the success of last season, it's cool to continue to blow this league up with CBS," said Ice Cube, BIG3 CEO and co-founder. "CBS has been more than an amazing partner by showcasing 2 to 3 BIG3 games every weekend on the number one network. They believe in the league and use their unprecedented reach to bring the BIG3 to new heights on the worldwide stage of sports."

Last season was one of the league's most successful to date, with viewership up 14% year-over-year and several games recording record number of viewers. After a full day of BIG3 basketball – including the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game with stars like Rob Gronkowski, Nelly, and Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid ­and the league's inaugural All-Star Game – more than 1 million people, a 32% increase from last year, tuned in watch Trilogy take home the title in the 2022 Championship Game.

"BIG3 is an exciting brand of basketball with an audience that continues to grow each year," said Dan Weinberg Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. "We look forward to showcasing the BIG3 across our platforms and build on the momentum the League has created over the past three seasons on CBS."

"CBS feels like home for our millions of fans who love our sport and love the BIG3," said Jeff Kwatinetz, BIG3 president and co-founder. "They have helped us grow each year and we will continue to work together to build a successful global league."

As a league focused on innovation, the BIG3 introduced the first-of-its-kind Forever Experience Action Token (FEATs), which leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits and real-world experiences, redefining how teams and leagues can use Web3.0 technology. Owners include a community of Axie Infinity Members – owners of the now three-time-champion Trilogy – DeGods, Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends, Bill Lee and MyDoge/DogeCoin, Krause House, and Snoop Dogg and PayPal Co-Founder Ken Howery.

The full broadcast schedule, cities, and venues will be announced in the coming weeks.

