Steady is ready: 2 million single-family rentals in sight for fintech pioneer

Fast-growing platform partners with Buildium® to expand reach to residential property managers

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property managers pushed one company to the front of the line when their software provider announced its idea to integrate with other platforms. Today's announcement that Steady Technologies made the first round of Buildium's new marketplace comes as welcome news for real estate investors.

Steady's value proposition is simple. For a small monthly fee paid to the property manager, the owner receives market insights, protection in case the resident fails to pay the rent and is also eligible to receive the full lease term's rent up front. Steady delivers this peace of mind exclusively through qualified property managers – many of whom use Buildium as their software system of record.

The key to efficient distribution, the company says, is to team up with established accounting software providers and property management organizations. The reason is two-fold, according to John Higgins, Steady's CEO and co-founder.

“Our data engine analyzes the portfolio and resident payment history before subscribing rental units to the program, allowing us to fully understand the risk in real-time,” says Higgins. “Then we want to deliver a delightful user experience with no speed bumps.”

Cooperation with providers like Buildium promises to make onboarding and ongoing data feeds with Steady seamless. Buildium’s plug-and-play marketplace features the “latest, most adopted products” like Steady that are proven “reliable and ready to use,” according to the company. Buildium is one of the leading software providers for residential property managers. Steady’s existing integration partnerships give Steady access to nearly two million units in its target market.

For select customers, Steady's software engineers have also established connections to other popular accounting software systems that do not support interfaces for third parties. Integration has been a consistent challenge for property owners and managers, according to NMHC, a landlord advocacy group. Staffing shortages have underscored the importance of platform integration to eliminate extra work.

"We launched the Owner Benefit Package™ six months ago with zero integrations," says Higgins, referring to Steady's bundle of rent protection, market updates, legislative monitoring and Rent Advance™. "And we've averaged 80% month-over-month growth. We can't wait to introduce our solution to new customers with a turn-key approach."

ABOUT STEADY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Founded in 2018 by John Higgins and Vik Sarkissian, Steady is a leading technology platform that provides property managers and owners with access to new and innovative financial products. Steady's suite of tailored financial and insurance products is designed to reduce risk, eliminate bad debt and generate ancillary revenue for its property manager customers. Its technology provides property managers with products that benefit their owner customers while also providing competitive differentiation for their business. Steady's insurance products are offered through its affiliate licensed agency and in partnership with a top U.S. insurance carrier that is a Fortune 100 Company rated A+ by A.M Best and S&P. For more information, visit www.steadyrent.com.

