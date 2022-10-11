Marco's Pizza Brings Its Melty, Saucy Goodness to Sterling, VA

Locally-Owned Eatery Yearns to Satisfy the Community's Cravings with its Delicious, Tasty Pizza and More

STERLING, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza will open its newest location in Sterling, VA on October 11. Located at 46515 Harry Byrd Hwy., pizza lovers can expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Bringing Marco's pizza-making prowess to Sterling are new owners and local residents Michael, Joseph, and Andrea Ghanem as well as Jamil Audi. The four-partner operation will be family owned and operated. With Michael's seven years' experience in marketing, Andrea's food and beverage industry work, Joseph's catering industry knowledge, and Jamil having a background in construction and owning a well-established family business in the Sterling area, this quad is set up for great success. With the opening of their first store, they're gearing up to bring 10 more locations to the Northern Virginia area with the goal of being the No. 1 Marco's operator in the Northeast market.

"We want Marco's Pizza to be a place where the community can come together and enjoy some fresh pizza, high quality ingredients, and exceptional customer service," said Ghanem. "We were attracted to the Marco's brand from the beginning – with a superior product and the ability to grow our family-owned business – made it our perfect match for us and hopefully the community as well."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl to meet consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Sterling pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location opening in Sterling, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call 703-955-3799. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand* in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

