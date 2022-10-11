HONEYWELL TECHNOLOGY PROVIDES TRACTOR SUPPLY WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING END-TO-END TEAM MEMBER AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES

Rural Lifestyle Retailer Taps Honeywell for Its Mobile Computers and Software to Gain an Edge with Team Members and Customers

In-store Retail Solutions Deployed to Create Task Efficiencies Across Tractor Supply's 2,000 Plus Stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today that Tractor Supply Company (Nasdaq: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has deployed Honeywell technology to streamline operations for their Team Members and offer customers a convenient, end-to-end omnichannel experience.

By arming its store Team Members with Honeywell's CT40XP mobile computer and Operational Intelligence Professional cloud-based software across its more than 2,000 stores, Tractor Supply has increased adoption and productivity, and empowered them to spend more time building relationships with customers – a signature marquee for the small box rural lifestyle retailer. From receiving and fulfilling an online order, to notifying a customer when it's ready for pickup, to processing payment wherever the customer may be, the rural lifestyle retailer now offers a fast, convenient and seamless experience for Team Members and customers alike.

By checking customers out on the spot with Honeywell devices, Tractor Supply has reinvented the brick and mortar check out experience with reduced queues, drastically improving speed of service. In fact, the rural lifestyle retailer has cut the duration of an average propane refill by 93%, from seven minutes to 30 seconds.

"We are empowering our Team Members and making their jobs easier so that they can better serve the Life Out Here customer with the solutions they need in a convenient way. This requires a technology platform that works as hard as they do," said Robert Mills, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology, Digital Commerce and Strategy Officer at Tractor Supply. "The Honeywell mobile devices have longer battery life, enhanced durability, long-range scanning for inventory, contactless payment for POS transactions and retail apps to enhance productivity. These enhancements came at a critical time, helping us innovate and lead the retail industry in cutting edge solutions that have helped us maintain our momentum in a very challenging retail environment."

Since deploying Honeywell technology across its operations, Tractor Supply has improved inventory accuracy, strengthened its award-winning loyalty program, increased speed of service, boosted Team Member efficiency and focused more on building customer relationships.

"At Honeywell, we are focused on empowering the retail associate. The combination of mobile computers, scanners and software we design come together to provide answers for the mobile worker to quickly and accurately serve the customer right in front of them," said Taylor Smith, Chief Technology Officer for Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services. "Tractor Supply has been a pioneer in retail's digital transformation and has long embraced the power of technology to offer customers a more seamless and convenient experience. Our aim is to provide the right mobility, software and services at their fingertips, and we're pleased to partner with Tractor Supply to deliver an outstanding customer experience."

The rural lifestyle retailer selected Honeywell as its technology provider to address employee demands for durable, high-performing, long-lasting equipment that is easy to learn and utilize for a variety of tasks. Honeywell is also providing on-demand support to Tractor Supply, serving as a single point of contact for ongoing mobility device management and help desk support.

Tractor Supply recently honored Honeywell and other top vendor partners at its annual partnership conference where Honeywell received the Service Partner of the Year award for 2022 for working with supplier Verifone and the Tractor Supply team to deploy the mobile devices to store Team Members.

Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services develops and deploys an innovative range of solutions, software and services that help keep workers and workplaces safer and more productive, and supply chains and assets more efficient, accurate and reliable. For more information, visit sps.honeywell.com .

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. For more information, please visit: sps.honeywell.com .

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

